Dripping, painting, and spraying away during an April 18 Tahlequah Public Library class, locals combined colorful inks and isopropyl alcohol to create art with stained-glass look.
TPL Library Clerk John Dick led Tuesday night's class, which had 14 attendees. Dick said the kits were provided by the Oklahoma Science Museum.
"It's just about experimenting with color and having the patience to let the ink dry before moving on," said Dick.
This technique of is called "process art," a type of art that doesn't try to represent anything in particular and focuses more on how the art is created rather than the final results.
Attendees were provided Sharpie markers and alcohol inks and given free rein to design as they pleased on glass stones and acetate sheets. Both of these mediums are alcohol-based, so applying isopropyl alcohol let the colors mix, flow, and run together freely.
Carolyn Swimmer and Linda Daugherty decorated several glass marbles during the class.
"It was fun and easy," said Swimmer. "If you mess up, you just spray the alcohol and start over."
This was the pair's first time trying out this type of art. Both said they enjoyed the process.
"I'd like to do it again," said Daugherty.
Once attendees were satisfied and their pieces were completely dry, Dick applied a thin layer of polyurethane spray to seal their designs.
While the pieces set, attendees milled about TPL's Carnegie Room and chatted with one another about their designs.
"I think a lot of people enjoy the social aspect [of the class] as well," said Dick.
