Locals disagree on 'stay-at-home' measures

The last month has been unlike any other for most people in Oklahoma, as the COVID-19 pandemic has forced people to stay home, shut down businesses and schools, and has health officials working to keep up with the increasing number of cases.
The crisis has led state, county, and city officials to implement new measures to decrease the spread of the coronavirus. Gov. Kevin Stitt has called for lawmakers to return to the Capitol for a special session to approve his public health emergency declaration. State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, said he expects the Legislature to approve it.
“It gives the governor more latitude to use the National Guard to help transport medical supplies, set up medical tents if we have those numbers begin to rise to the point where we have to have more beds than we have hospitals,” he said. “At the same time, it gives him some latitude on spending revenue dollars if we need to push money from one agency to another.”
Legislators are also expected to address the state’s revenue failure. The Senate and House have been negotiating whether to tackle it with a joint appropriation committee bill, which would take four days to accomplish.
State Rep. Matt Meredith, D-Tahlequah, said the Legislature will find alternative ways to vote, as lawmakers will be brought to the chamber floors in small groups, rather than all at once, to debate and vote.
“We’re also supposed to go ahead and go vote on some rainy day funds while we’re there, either Monday or Tuesday, because of the revenue shortfall that we’re having on the budget this year,” said Meredith. “We have to do that to keep from having mid-year cuts.”
Legislators are expecting to go back and forth to the Capitol, but for the most part, they think they’ll be working remotely. Meredith said he plans to continue meeting with the crisis local task force every day, whether by phone or in person.
Pemberton said even if the disease were to disappear today, the state would still be facing major financial problems.
“We know we’re going to be down $219 to $230 million for the remainder of this budget year,” he said. “We could be down as much as $450 million for the next budget year. That all depends still on where the oil prices are and how long this pandemic lasts. Our big problem right now is that income tax has plummeted because so many people are out of work right now. So it’s going to leave us in an economic recession, there’s no doubt about that.”
As he’s been in town trying to help flatten the curve of COVID-19 cases, Meredith and local officials are trying to address variances in reporting. He said Cherokee Nation W.W. Hastings Hospital and Northeastern Health System are serving more confirmed cases than what the state is recording.
“What we’re running into is the state is only showing seven positive cases for Cherokee County, but between Hastings and NHS, they’re treating 26 patients that have tested positive,” said Meredith. “So we’re trying to get with the governor’s office to try and fix that, so when we’re running low on PPE, we can show it’s because we’re treating so many people from other areas.”
Meanwhile, Cherokee County and Tahlequah city officials have been implementing new precautions of their own. Most recently, Mayor Sue Catron amended an executive order to put tighter restrictions on the partial lockdown, as a curfew has been set from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. until the order expires.
In a March 28 Daily Press Saturday Forum on Facebook, readers were asked whether they agree with the “shelter-at-home” measures, and whether they would like to see more or less restrictions in place. Some locals believe more should be done to keep people separated, while others think businesses should remain open.
“I don’t see much point in shutting down all the local businesses and people losing their jobs to just have Walmart packed like it’s Christmas,” said David Watts. “I’m not against the social distancing, but I am against government-forced containment.”
However, others are worried that either a lack of awareness or lack of concern for the seriousness of the situation might require more drastic measures.
“I completely agree with the ‘shelter at home,’” said Amee Gann. “I think grocery stores need to close and do pickup only. Their doors could be closed to the public, reducing possible exposure, schedule employees to do the shopping and sanitize the store. Unless drastic changes are made, some people aren’t going to take it seriously.”
Many folks are just waiting for the day it is all over, when the coronavirus is a thing of the past. Many people said the first thing they do when it is no longer necessary to quarantine is to hug their children or family members. Krista Nofire gave birth less then two weeks ago to a baby girl, but most of her family has not been able to meet the newest member.
“We were told to quarantine as we were getting discharged for both me and baby’s sake,” said Nofire. “When this all clears up, first thing I want to do is have every one of my siblings meet up at our parents and meet the new addition to our family. It’s been depressing not being able to celebrate and be around my family physically, but this is what’s best for her and me, as well.”
In an online poll, readers were asked if they believe local officials are doing enough to protect the population from COVID-19. Out of 115 respondents, 21 said, “Definitely doing enough"; 34 readers reported, “Probably doing enough"; 19 people answered, “Probably not doing enough"; 39 respondents said, “Definitely not doing enough"; and two readers were undecided.
