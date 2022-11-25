Locals discuss holiday decor, favorite ornaments

From front yard to fireplace, many local residents and organizations have started decorating for the holidays.
The Tahlequah United Methodist Church recently trimmed out its interior for Advent.
"We have a great team that comes together and decorates our sanctuary with garland, candles, a beautiful Christmas tree, an Advent wreath, and of course, a Nativity set on the altar," said Pastor Shana Dry.
Dry said the church's atrium features an 8-foot Christmas tree and decorations on every table. The halls are adorned with garland and other Christmas decorations.
"One of the ladies, Diann Barrick, decorates for every season and holiday," said Dry. "She said when she was a little girl, she remembers going with her grandmother to decorate the altar on Saturday afternoons before church on Sunday. It really means a lot to her and to our whole church for the church to be beautifully decorated for the Advent season."
Local resident Angelica Avila has started off the festive season by dressing up two towering skeletons in her front yard in holiday sweaters.
"Well, I honestly love Halloween, but my kids love Christmas. I thought this would be a fun way to combine the two," said Avila. "The kids love the skeletons' outfits. They want to leave them up and dress them up for every holiday."
Avila has started decorating the inside of her home and put up her Christmas tree on Nov. 22.
"We have our tree, of course, and our stockings over the fireplace," she said. "We also have our Christmas village. We get a new piece for the village each year."
Avila said her kids get to choose an ornament for the tree each year, too.
"This year, they chose ornaments that had their initials on them," she said. "Last year, they chose a snowy owl and a gnome skiing."
Sharon Copeland of The Mustard Seed said red bird ornaments have been a great seller at the boutique, along with snowmen.
Carol Enkey, owner of Town Creek Boutique, said she sells a lot of bulb ornaments at her shop. Enkey pointed out some popular ones featuring University of Oklahoma graphics and "A Merry Grinchmas."
"And the Yellowstone ones are really hot," she said.
Other holiday home decor items are proving to be popular at Enkey's boutique.
"The gnomes are doing really, really well," said Enkey. "The black and white ones are doing better than the other [colors]."
Enkey said her festive toilet paper is also selling well.
"I've pressed 75, and there are six here and 15 to 20 on the other side [of the store]. The rest are gone," she said.
These rolls have humorous phrases and graphics on them, such as, "We wish you nothing butt a merry Christmas." Enkey said she uses sublimation to create these items.
"People come here for my toilet paper," she said.
