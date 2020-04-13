By Keri Thornton
The IRS has said the long-awaited stimulus payments will begin this week, and Cherokee Countians are already making plans.
As part of the COVID-19 stimulus package, American's in a certain bracket will receive $1,200, or $2,400 per couple, plus $500 per child. The first round of payments will be direct deposits to those whose banking information are in the IRS database. Those who didn't provide banking information to the IRS can update that information through a website that should be active in the coming days. Others will get checks in the mail.
On the April 4 Tahlequah Daily Press Saturday Forum on Facebook, readers were asked how they felt about the stimulus package and how they planned to use their money. Additional expenses may have arisen due the domino effect of COVID-19, most agreed.
Kristy Eubanks is a mother of three, and her day care expenses doubled when schools closed for the rest of the year.
"I am so thankful for the essential childcare workers at Sweets Childcare. I plan to use any additional money that we receive to pay these ladies for their faithful service," said Eubanks. "They continue to love, support, and teach our girls. Without the stimulus check, I am not sure how we could do it."
Brent Been said given that the checks are to help Americans, he doesn't see how the stimulus can do any harm.
"I know I am very appreciative of our federal government's stimulus package, and I will use the money to pay bills. I'm a man of humble earnings so this stimulus is definitely welcome," said Been.
Readers were also asked if they thought the package would do more long-term good or harm for the economy.
James Cooper said the American people are getting robbed, and the stimulus package isn't about helping citizens survive, but merely a corporate bailout.
"We, the people, are getting robbed by the international oligarchy that currently controls or influences the federal government," said Cooper. "This magic new money coming from the U.S. Treasury will balloon inflation, dramatically increase the national debt, and weaken America's long-term trading position. Let's not forget that this makes over $10 trillion of corporate bailouts in the last 15 years."
After checks have been deposited, a letter explaining when and how much money was deposited will be mailed by the IRS. The letter will provide information on how the payment was made and how to report any issues related to the stimulus check.
