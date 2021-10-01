Emergency management officials said last year’s historic winter weather can help better prepare the community for what’s to come this year and in the future.
City of Tahlequah and Cherokee County Emergency Management Director Mike Underwood said he has yet to receive an official winter report from the National Weather Service
“I figure it’s a good idea to start telling people to make plans and not wait until it hits to start preparing, whether it’s icy or we get snow,” said Underwood.
Underwood believes the historic winter weather from February can be a learning lesson for all.
“I know the city learned a lot from that as far as what to be prepared for, even more than regular. It really affected a lot of our equipment like our trucks and heavy [vehicles],” he said.
The area had received 6-7 inches of snow, and an additional 1-2 inches of dusting in February. While the significant amount of snow was unpleasant for some, record-breaking cold temperatures didn’t help matters.
Residents and businesses were asked to conserve energy to prevent rolling blackouts, as the high demand of energy was too much for the electric grid.
“It affected not only the city, but also the county offices, as well. I think they’re going to be a little more diligent as far as being ready for the next event,” said Underwood.
Another concern Underwood has for the upcoming winter season is the homeless population.
Police Chief Nate King opened the jail as a temporary shelter during the last storm and gathered more than enough donations of food, blankets, coats, and hygiene products as a result.
“I think if nothing else, it was a good idea as far as trying to help people. The citizens from around the county just rallied to help where they could, and I think there’s a lot of people out there that would like to help with the effort,” said Underwood.
The director said he plans on meeting with King sometime in the near future to come up with a proactive plan of preparedness to ensure history doesn’t repeat itself.
Preparation for power outages is crucial. If the power does go out during a winter storm, it's imperative to keep freezers and refrigerators closed. A freezer will keep the temperature for about 48 hours, and a refrigerator will keep food cold for about four hours.
Officials encourage people to always be prepared that power may go out for a few days. Stock up on batteries for flashlights, and keep mobile phones and other electric equipment charged. If there are medical devices powered by electricity, talk to a medical provider about a plan for those devices.
Another misfortune during an outage is the possibility of carbon monoxide poisoning. Underwood stressed that no one should heat a residence using a gas stove or oven. If using a generator, always use it outdoors and away from windows.
What’s next
A follow up of what Underwood learns from NWS regarding a winter report, and what people can do to be more prepared will in be a future edition.
