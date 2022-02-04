Locals encouraged to spay, neuter pets

February is Spay and Neuter Awareness Month, and Cherokee County vets and animal shelters are encouraging locals to get their cats and dogs fixed.
To combat loneliness during the pandemic, many adopted cats and dogs, leaving animal shelters with fewer occupants. As people are returning to work, many pet owners are forfeiting their critters, which has left shelters busier than they have been in recent years.
Feral cat and dog populations are particularly visible these days. Throughout the county, it is not unusual to see dead dogs on the side of highways.
"When I moved here, I thought I'd get this situation cleaned up, and I failed. I was overwhelmed by the stray animals. Where I grew up, you would not find a stray dog or cat," said Bill Elliott, a doctor of veterinary medicine at Associated Veterinary Clinic. "We've gained some, but in six months, we can be as bad as we ever were. If we didn't have the Humane Society, we'd be just back where we were."
Elliott said that a majority of dead dogs on the side of roads, and especially highways, are intact males. He said that male dogs tend to be more aggressive, more likely to stray, and less afraid of moving vehicles.
"It causes lots of issues. They get hit, they get shot, and breeding season is coming up," he said.
He also said the area has an overpopulation of cats. It isn't uncommon to see stray cats in Norris Park or in downtown Tahlequah. Homeless cats are likely to die from disease or injury, and their remains need to be cleaned up.
He said that many of these problems would solve themselves if responsible pet owners take the time to spay or neuter their pets.
Shaun West, president of the Humane Society of Cherokee County, explained that the cat population can grow quickly if pets remain intact.
"It's important because cats can have four to five kittens five times per year, and dogs can have 6-10 puppies three times per year," he said. "Cats can be found in almost all parks and behind all fast food places in town."
Veterinary clinics do not like to publish their prices because they are flexible, based on weight and breed. Among the veterinary clinics interviewed, generally, cats range from $45-110 to spay or neuter.
Dogs have a wider range, starting around $85 to $250.
The Humane Society has a program to help low-income individuals lower these prices.
"Our voucher program uses local vets for spaying and neutering," said West. "The price is determined by income for our spay and neuter program."
Those interested in the reduced program can call the Humane Society of Cherokee County at 918-457-7997.
West assures pet owners that spaying and neutering is humane, and does not endanger the animals.
"Spaying and neutering is a relatively quick and easy operation, and they can go home the same day," he said.
