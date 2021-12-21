This Christmas season, many area residents who have experienced loss are re-enacting traditions to help them honor and remember their loved ones who have died.
Christmas is a time of year to rekindle relationships with family members, as well as recognize those who have passed on. Traditions can be a source of joy, pain, and comfort to those who follow them.
The twinkle of holiday lights that illuminate the hemisphere’s darkest months spark joy for children who have not experienced sorrow. Later in life, those same lights can be flickers of hope to those who experience pain or sadness.
Rossanna Anderson is a Tahlequah resident who never put up Christmas lights, but this year, she is going all out. On her front porch stand inflatable Christmas decorations and lights. During the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, she lost her mother, Joyce Lewis, who always loved the holiday. This year, Anderson is lighting up her home to honor her late mother.
“What our family is calling our celebration this year is Christmas in heaven. We are doing it to carry out Christmas through the eyes of my mom, to carry on her legacy of love,” said Anderson.
She described her mother as a person who was always kind to her friends, who invited strangers in off the street, and who took care of those in need.
“This was the time of year she was most alive. She had a light that shined on her so bright,” Anderson said. “A year ago at Christmas, when I was mourning her death, I realized that in order for us to honor her legacy, I needed to spread the kind of joy and passion she felt for the holidays, so I decorated my home and put up the lights and the inflatables and everything that represented the holidays.”
She now feels the presence of her mother smiling down as she shares Christmas cheer to her friends and neighbors. Anderson has added to the collection of inflatables and lights that she inherited from her mother. In years past, she helped her mom light up her own home around Moody. Now that her mother’s decorations are in her possession, the act of hanging up lights reminds her the reason why she celebrates the holiday.
“Especially in these hard times, the most important thing is that we have each other and celebrate life, and its meaning. Because of Christ, we have that opportunity. My mom’s motto was love, live, and laugh,” she said.
Tahlequah resident Victoria Gleason lost her mother at an early age, and that changed everything for her. This Christmas, she visited her family, which helped fill a void in her own life.
“Having lost our mother, it made us stop and think about how short life is and that it is really precious. I cherish that family life even more. You never know who will be there and who won’t,” said Gleason.
Before her passing, Gleason’s mother used to purchase board games for her children. Each year, the family used to play board games on Christmas Day that Santa Claus had brought from years past, as well as new ones.
“I carry on that tradition that my mom did. We always knew that Santa would bring us a new game each year. I made sure to continue that with my children,” she said.
Tahlequah Resident Kathy Ryals is also remembering those she has lost.
“As a Christian, my focus at Christmas is on celebrating Jesus Christ, our savior. I also love family get-togethers. Being around them helps ease the sadness I feel when I think about the loved ones we've lost,” she said.
She plans to eat plenty of fudge, and she uses a recipe that her grandmother, Vera Ryals, used to make at Christmas.
“This year, I'm cooking a traditional holiday feast for some of my siblings and their families and I'm going to try my hand at fudge. I hope I can live up to Granny's reputation,” she said.
A few years ago, when Tahlequah resident Tina White’s mother passed away, her nephew put together clear plastic ornaments to remember her. Inside the ornaments are miniature objects that reflect her passions, interests, and hobbies.
“The first year that we lost my mother was especially tearful. She passed three months before Christmas,” said White.
Inside one ornament is a tiny deck of cards because she liked to play games, and inside another was a car because she liked to travel.
For Christmas, White plans to make green Jell-O salad using her mother’s recipe.
“The other thing we do in memory of her goes back a few generations to my great aunt. We like to make Jell-O salad, and my mother continued that,” she said. “Some of my family and cousins born in California never liked it, but we still make it to remember Mom.”
As locals re-enact traditions from their previous generations, they develop a better understanding of who they are, which helps them heal from the pain of loss.
“The true meaning of Christmas is giving and sacrificing. That’s what our family is about this year, and it's special because we’re not crying and not shedding tears anymore. This year, we’re spreading joy,” said Anderson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.