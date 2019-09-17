A handful of Tahlequah residents got a scare Tuesday morning after they thought they saw a dead man lying under a tree.
Tahlequah Police received calls that a body was propped up against a tree and that it hadn’t moved in a few hours. Detective Bryan Swim took the call and drove to an area off Hensley Drive, where he could see what looked like a man slumped against the tree.
It didn’t take long for the detective to realize the "corpse" was actually a mannequin used by the Indian Capital Technology Center.
After a good laugh, Swim informed dispatch of his discovery, and of course, no report was filed.
