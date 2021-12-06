Christmas shoppers from around the county converged on the Cherokee County Community Building on Saturday for a morning of Christmas shopping, music, food, and fun.
The sixth Tahlequah Christmas Bazaar was designed to bring the community together, and to support the Humane Society of Cherokee County for its annual fundraiser.
Over 40 local vendors set up booths, from from honey sales to massages, and guests had the opportunity to shop for Christmas and indulge in a little for themselves.
Cate Fritz, artist, development resource specialist and online market manager at the Tahlequah Farmers Market, volunteered with the HSCC to put on the event.
“Several years ago, they had been doing this, and they didn’t have anyone to organize it, and they were going to stop doing it all together, so I just volunteered to help coordinate. We’ve been doing it every year, except last year. This is the sixth annual bazaar,” said Fritz.
The booths included farmers market vendors, artists, craftsmen, nonprofit organizations, direct sales, Pampered Chef, a licensed massage therapist, and authors.
“There’s something for everyone,” said Fritz.
Fritz loves serving in this capacity because she understands it supports a good cause, and it also fosters connectivity.
“I do this to bring people together. Our community enjoys being with each other and having events to go to and to support buying local. We are here for local Christmas shopping,” she said.
Among those present was Loretta Merritt of Shortline Elderberry Farms from Welling. Merritt regularly attends the Tahlequah Farmers Market and was happy to support the Christmas Bazaar.
“We come for the comradeship of the craft bazaar. I just love it. It’s fun to see the faces of local people I’ve known over the years,” said Merritt. “This is my second time.”
Shortline Elderberry Farms grows its own elderberries and makes jams, jellies, candy, and other products. They also have a nursery where they grow plants for sale.
Margie Railey volunteers for the Humane Society and was excited to restart the Christmas Bazaar after it was canceled last year.
“Cate offers us the booth space and the kitchen and all of the proceeds we make goes toward the animal shelter to help take care of the animals, be it medical bills, food, or whatever we need. This is our biggest event of the year, and we usually do quite well at it,” she said.
She has been volunteering with the Humane Society for 12 years, and will continue to do so because she loves supporting a cause that resonates with her.
“I think every animal deserves a good home, and there are so many animals that are abused and tossed out in the yard. They have feelings and souls like we do, and they want to be loved and taken care of, just like we do,” she said.
She explained that the Humane Society is a no-kill shelter, and puppies they can’t place are moved to Chicago, where they are guaranteed a home before they even get out of the van.
HSCC is always looking for more volunteers.
“Our membership is low, and of course, COVID is responsible for a lot of that. If we can get our membership up, that would be wonderful,” said Railey.
She was optimistic that people would come out and buy food and Christmas items.
“I think they’ll sell well this year. Everyone is ready to celebrate after being locked away for two years,” she said.
Kelly Bob is a musician who volunteered to perform at the event. He also manages the Tahlequah Arts Gallery.
“This is my second or third bazaar. I also do the farmers market. That’s how I got here. We all know each other. It is a community,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.