Indian Capital Technology Center had a group of local residents dancing to the beat on Feb. 7 at its first line-dancing class.
Mike Meigs, an ICTC adult career development specialist at the Tahlequah campus, oversees all the evening adult education courses, including the line-dancing class. Meigs had considered adding the course for a while, but struggled to get the ball rolling.
"I've been wanting to do it for a long time," said Meigs. "Every once in a while, someone would say, 'Why don't we do some line dancing?' and it came around and I couldn't find an instructor. I couldn't find one until I came across [Stephanie Tippie's] website."
Tippie, owner of Muddy Boots Line Dancing and a line-dancing adjunct instructor at ICTC, said many individuals have expressed the desire to learn this type of dance, especially since there are no local classes offered.
Tippie said she normally starts off the three-hour, family-friendly class with easier dances and then builds up the repertoire from there, and it's for all levels of dancers.
Judith Hense, a class member, said she was surprised by the number of people at the event, which she thought made the course lively.
"I thought it was really cool because it had all age groups in there," said Hense. "Right next to me was a girl I would think was maybe 8 or 9, and the oldest one from our group, she's 72, and [on] the other side I noticed there were college-age girls."
Meigs said 35 people attended the class out of the 42 initially enrolled. While he was not expecting that number of participants to show up, he said they were prepared by holding the course in a large seminar center.
"Look at the community we live in, for one thing," said Meigs. "Look at the culture we have here, and you think about it and you say, 'Line dancing is a perfect fit for us here.' If we're going to dance, that's probably the all-around, perfect fit for everybody."
Meigs said he was surprised the tunes were not all country music, but found different genres would appeal to everyone. To keep the dances fresh and less overwhelming, Tippie will be rotating through 260 dances.
"It has a stigma that it's only country dancing, but that's not how it is anymore," said Tippie. "Line dancing has changed, so we dance to all genres. Basically if it's a song and it has a dance, we are going to do it."
Check it out
Enrollments for the next line dancing class are open, and it will take place March 7, 6-8:30 p.m. To sign up, go to www.ictech.edu and search the section for short-term courses.
