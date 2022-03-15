Local residents wanting to wet their whistles on St. Patrick’s Day have a number of venues to choose from on March 17.
Irish people have been celebrating St. Patrick’s Day since before the 17th century, and following the Irish diaspora, which largely took place in the second half of the 19th century, the holiday has extended well beyond the borders of the Emerald Isle.
For many Americans, St. Patrick’s Day is an excuse to get tipsy by drinking green-colored beer and whisky.
From the Irish flag, green, the color of shamrocks represents the Catholic people who live there and who rebelled against the Church of England. Orange, on the other hand, represents Protestants, especially those who live in Northern Ireland. White represents the peace between the two religious groups.
Bars throughout Tahlequah will be going through green dye this holiday, and among them are Ned’s, which will offer karaoke to those wanting to celebrate.
Jerrin Bynorth, an optometry student at NSU and restaurant employee, plans to enjoy the holiday with his wife at Kroner & Baer.
“St. Patrick’s Day is a lot of fun. I know my wife and I will be having a stressful time, and then we’ll celebrate later. That’s the day of the board exam for optometry students in their third year. But, we are looking to have some good drinks at Kroner & Baer afterward. We love coming with our dog,” he said. “I have red hair that runs through my family, and my wife is a redhead as well. We have some St. Patrick’s Day shirts, and we'll go out and celebrate.”
Kroner & Baer will be hosting St. Patrick’s Day with Bear Creek Troupe, a local Celtic band with members from Tahlequah. The event starts at 6 p.m. The pub will serve Irish beer on tap, green beer, and Irish cocktails.
Popular Irish drinks include: Irish whiskey, stout beer, apple cider, and cream liqueur. The most popular Irish dry stout drink is Guinness, which is a choice for many on St. Patrick’s Day. Its dark coloration derives from a portion of barley, which is darkly roasted, so locals don’t expect it to come served with green dye.
The most popular traditional Irish foods are corned beef and hash with potatoes.
“Irish food is some of our favorite. I’m a big fan of corn beef hash, and she is a fan of bangers 'n' mash, and we both like to get shepherd’s pie,” said Bynorth.
Those wanting to participate at a St. Patrick’s Day-themed Sip night at Kroner & Baer should contact Amanda Watson Harris on Facebook. The event starts at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16, and spots are limited.
Dewain’s Place will host St. Patrick’s Day Bash at 8 p.m. with Lance Roark Band and Brandon Bethel. There will be a $5 cover, and green beer will cost $3 each.
“It’s a good time to go out and spend time with your friends and get crazy. We haven’t done anything here for St. Patrick’s Day before. I only recently took over, but I came from downtown. It’s a big holiday over there. I want to give people an option here in Tahlequah so they don’t have to go all the way to Tulsa. We’ll see how it goes,” said Rachelle Bailey.
The Branch is welcoming locals to its St. Patrick’s Day Bash with a free outdoor show by the 510ers from 7-10 p.m. The Twig will open for drinks and ‘smores on the deck. The Branch will serve bangers ’n' mash, along with other food and drinks.
"It's Americana roots music. It's probably more so drawn from blues and folk, but I like to call it Americana and roots because there's lots of things going on," said musician Joe Mack. "We don't stay stuck in one genre. There will be times that we might try some traditional Irish tunes."
