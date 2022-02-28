Locals give cold-shoulder to winter games

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games introduced new events and featured athletes from throughout the world, but despite the hype, Cherokee County locals found themselves tuning into anything else.
The Olympics featured seven new events: women's monobob, men's and women's big air freestyle skiing, mixed team snowboard cross, mixed team aerials, mixed team short track relay, and mixed team ski jumping.
In December, President Joe Biden announced a U.S. diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing. While American athletes were allowed to play, the U.S. government did not send diplomats to represent the U.S. The government protested against genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjang, a northwestern region of China where the Chinese government has treated Uyghurs and other Muslim ethnic minorities poorly by sending them into concentration camps and using compulsory sterilization.
Many Americans may have also felt disillusioned by the Olympic Games after learning that Russia would be allowed to compete under the banner, Russian Olympic Committee, despite its many instances of cheating and doping.
On Dec. 25, Russian skater Kamila Valieva tested positive for banned substances, and despite this, she was allowed to compete, thus upsetting many fellow skaters and spectators.
“I found myself caught up in the drama surrounding the 15-year-old gold medal favorite Kamila Valieva and the doping allegations,” said Trae Ratliff, Tahlequah Ward 4 City Councilor and president of Tahlequah Sports League. “It was very intriguing to my wife and I. Did she take it on purpose? Did she know what it was? How could her parents or committee allow this? Who dopes for ice skating?”
Ratliff wants to know more about the ice skating scandal, such as why Russian gold medalist Anna Shcherbakova sat alone, and whether Valieva will be able to compete in four years.
“Tragic for a 15-year-old kid to make it that far and be a favorite only for this kind of ending,” he said.
Many American spectators believe that Russia should have been banned from the Olympics altogether.
In a Tahlequah Daily Press Facebook Saturday Forum, locals shared their thoughts on the 2022 Winter Olympics.
“I lost interest when Russia was banned for doping and they allowed the Russian Olympic Committee ‘ROC’ to be formed and compete. Then the IOC let a skater compete from the ROC who failed a doping test. It cast a pall over all of it. I used to enjoy the Olympics,” said Cathy Cott.
Another challenge to watching the Olympics stems from the time difference. Before the internet, TV Networks used to withhold results until replays were aired during primetime. During the 24-hour news cycle, it is difficult to get excited about events when results are leaked online.
“The snow was terrible, it was boring without fans, amid shadows of doping, and coverage was OK, I guess. It isn't any fun to watch when the results are all over social media,” said Josh Davis, a Tahlequah Daily Press Facebook reader.
Many viewers knew the results, but watched anyway. Some watched certain clips, while others aired entire broadcasts.
“You knew who won before it was shown on TV but I still watched it,” said Shalyn Applegate.
Cindy Snow said that TV networks did not do a good enough job at advertising replays.
“The best time to watch in the USA was 11 p.m. to 3 a.m,” she said.
Despite logistical challenges and controversies, many sports fans watched the games just the same.
“I watched when I could: snowboarding, figure skating, downhill skiing, luge, even a bit of curling. I watched whatever was on when I had time to watch. Our athletes work hard to get there, and I always enjoy seeing them give it their all. Conditions were tough weather-wise, but they made the effort,” said Cathleen Truitt Morales.
Marta Franks Ashlock watched figure skating, men's and women's bobsled, luge, skiing, and snowboarding.
“I recorded the closing ceremonies to watch later. I thought the winter games' coverage was a lot better than the summer games,” she said.
Denise Kaye has always watched, but doesn’t like how women’s sports have been over-sexualized.
“The degradation of women's sports, the sexualization of women's sports, and the inconsistency of applying rules. Fix those things and I'll come back. Don’t, and I won’t,” she said.
On the Tahlequah Daily Press home page, readers were asked what was their favorite part of the Olympics this year. An overwhelming number, 75 percent, said that they didn’t watch and were not interested; 11 percent said they preferred figure skating events, ice dance, pairs, women’s and men’s; seven percent said snowboard/freestyle skiing events such as half-pipe, moguls, slopestyle, and cross; two percent said hockey, and two percent said curling.
