CLAREMORE - Rogers State University has announced 466 students earned degrees during the university's virtual commencement ceremony held online in May due to the coronavirus pandemic. RSU awarded seven master's degrees, 273 bachelor's degrees, and 186 associate degrees to students who successfully completed their course of study during the fall 2019 and spring 2020 semesters.
The following area students graduated:
Hulbert: Zakry Wayne Fine, Associate Degree.
Tahlequah: Simone R. Bowling, Associate Degree; Kaitlyn Elizabeth Newton, Associate Degree; and Emilse Michelle Rodriguez, Associate Degree.
Rogers State University is a four-year regional institution in Oklahoma recognized for high quality academic programs. This year, RSU celebrates 20 years as an accredited institution awarding bachelor's degrees.
RSU operates its main residential campus in Claremore, with additional campuses in Bartlesville and Pryor. The university is consistently recognized as one of the region's most affordable colleges, with more than half of last year's graduates earning their degree without student loan assistance.
