Locals have mixed views on facial hair

Mutton chops, goatees, soul patches, and horseshoe mustaches are just a few of the various facial hair stylings one might see today, as over the years certain patterns have risen - and fallen - in popularity.
While some men prefer to keep a clean shave, the number of hair stylings for a man is far from few. Growing out a mustache, some chin fuzz, or a full beard can serve as a fun experiment, as they can assuredly alter a person's appearance. Although it is not for everyone, some men won't go without their whiskers.
Dr. John Yeutter, longtime professor at Northeastern State University, enjoys his mustache so much that he's had a large one attached to the front of his vehicle for years. He was once named as a finalist in the "Robert Goulet Memorial Mustached American of the Year." If possible, he would have had the mustache since birth, although there was a time when he had to part ways with his facial hair after growing it out in college.
"That's a long time," he said. "I shaved it off to get this job 26 years ago, and within a year it was back. It just grows by itself. So somewhere in the university archives there's a picture of me without facial hair, but those pictures are very rare."
Some men wait until No Shave November to start growing out their whiskers, but for many the beard is a feature they will never erase.
The Daily Press asked readers in a Saturday Forum whether they have been letting their hair grow throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, as many folks are staying away from barber shops at the moment.
For Keith Malley, it didn't take the coronavirus for him to grow his out.
"I never leave the house without my beard," said Malley.
Some people won't go without their facial hair, while others can't seem to get used to it. The scruff might have been too much for Timothy Fountain Jr.
"I don't grow my facial hair for long cause it makes me uncomfortable when I try to sleep," he said.
There is little purpose for wearing a beard besides the way it makes someone look. Those that have never sported one might think it would help keep a man's face warm in the winter, and be too hot in the summer. However, it can actually keep moisture close to a person's face, thereby creating a cool sensation when a breeze blows through. It could also potentially protect a man's face from UV rays, but not to the affect sunscreen would have.
As people around the globe have started donning face masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, it's left some beardsmen with a decision to make. Sarah Johnson said she loved her husband's beard, when he still had it.
"However, during the pandemic he's kept his face clean shaven to allow for proper-fitting masks," she said. "It's funny to me that people are letting beards grow right now, because it's the exact opposite in my house."
What might not be a surprise is that not everyone finds a beard to be attractive. Jan White said she prefers a man to "look like a banker" Monday through Friday, and to be a little more rugged on weekends.
"These men growing nasty critters on their face look like they come down from the hills once a month for supplies," she said. "Ick."
Pam McClendon Pritchett said she doesn't care for most facial hair.
"I have seen some very nice goatee styles, but mostly I've seen nasty growth and don't care for it at all," she said. "Why cover a handsome face with an ugly beard?"
Most of the women who joined in on the forum appreciate a nice beard, though. Cat Erlandson said she loves her husband's beard.
"He has got to be the hairiest Sasquatch of a man I've ever seen," she said. "And I love every single mountain man hair on him, except maybe the ear hair."
Those who conduct little maintenance on their facial hair might start to look a little homely. So while it appears most of the participants of the forum were in favor having some sort of fuzz, most agreed it should well kept.
In an online poll, readers were asked how they feel about facial hair. Of the respondents, 27.8 percent said, "I'm a man and I can take it or leave it;" 19.4 percent answered, "I'm a man and I like it;" 18.1 percent responded with, "I'm a woman and I like it;" 15.3 percent checked, "I'm a woman and I can take it or leave it;" 11.3 percent answered, "I'm a woman and I don't like it;" and 8.3 percent of the respondents chose, "I'm a man and I don't like it."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.