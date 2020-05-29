Locals helping tribes impacted by COVID

by Grant D. Crawford
Tahlequah is home to one of the largest tribal nations in the country, Cherokee Nation, but area residents have gone beyond that tribe's jurisdiction to help other Native American communities impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.
Tribes in New Mexico have reportedly been hit hard by the coronavirus, and the Navajo Nation, which spans parts of NM, Arizona and Utah, has the highest number of infections per capita in the U.S. - more than New York and New Jersey. According to the tribe, the total number of deaths within the Navajo Nation has reached 158 as of Tuesday, and the total number of positive cases is at least 4,842.
Although Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said last week that the curve is flattening, he is still encouraging citizens to remain cautious and take safety precautions.
"We are seeing some good implications based on new data and new reports from the Navajo Nation Area IHS, but I can't emphasize enough that we have to remain cautious and diligent in order to continue bringing the numbers down in terms of hospital visits and new cases," said Nez in a press release. "Let's continue to stay home as much as possible, were protective masks, practice social distancing, and wash our hands as much as possible."
Meanwhile, the Zuni Pueblo tribe in New Mexico is also reportedly seeing an uptick in cases, with at least 98 positive results for COVID-19 and six deaths.
Fundraisers have since been started to help both tribes endure the pandemic, and locals have decided to pitch in. Debra Proctor, Cherokee Nation citizen, said she and others heard about the impact on the two tribes through the media, and after some searching, they found ways they could donate to relief efforts.
"I reached out to a friend who grew up on the [Navajo Nation] reservation in New Mexico," said Proctor. "She got me some information about how we could help, and then my physician friend Dr. Amanda Reed got some more information, and that's how we got started."
Proctor got in touch with her brother and some friends who live in Pennsylvania, and made a monetary donation so they could make masks and face shields with a 3D printer. She said they created about 1,000 masks and shields. On top of that, she made a monetary donation to the Navajo Nation COVID-19 Fund that was created to address the tribe's immediate medical and community needs.
Word must have spread far, as the official relief fund reached its goal of over $1 million.
Then Proctor heard of another cause to help the Zuni Pueblo community elders called "I Am Running for Zuni Pueblo Elders" fight against COVID-19. According to the fundraiser's Facebook page, "Zuni is a rural village with limited access to medical resources," so Proctor decided to contribute to those efforts, as well.
"The Zuni Pueblo, they're becoming more disproportionately impacted, too," she said. "I was also trying to help with their funding. It's one individual that is trying desperately to help the elders. So I've also sent a request to my friends in Pennsylvania to maybe try to help that tribe with their high-level capacity of making shields and masks."
The Navajo Nation communications department did not return media inquiries by press time.
You can help
To learn more about the Official Navajo Nation COVID-19 Relief Fund, visit ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov. To learn more about the fundraiser for the Zuni Pueblo Reservation, visit the I Am Running for Zuni Pueblo Elders fight against COVID-19 Facebook page.
