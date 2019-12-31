Investing in becoming a better version of self is more than a resolution, according to business owner and author Amy Carter, who has given 2020 a theme: "The Year of Clarity."
"I look at 2020 as an opportunity to be authentically clear about myself and the trajectory of my life. I believe that making goals for the sake of making goals is completely ineffective," said the owner of Vivid Salon and Boutique. "I am aiming instead for goals that are based on who I truly want to become as a person. These are qualities that I want to develop rather than my traditional surface goals."
Aside from being more clear with herself this year, Carter encourages everyone who feels remotely middle aged, or over, to not settle into life but to jump on the fast track of exciting growth and change.
"I think we all need to set examples for younger people by showing that as we age, we get better, we get faster, and we are more excited about life than ever before, " Carter said. "Life isn't a downward spiral when you're half way through it, but a new beginning. We should always take a look at the best picture of our future selves and then do what it takes to get there."
It's a daily thing, she said
"You're not a human being but a human becoming," said Carter.
Physical resolutions are often where people begin because health ties into other aspects of life. A person who doesn't feel good has trouble envisioning loftier goals.
Mental health matters, depression, anger and anxiety take a toll on a body. Peace of mind can be enhanced by forgiveness, mindfulness and fiscal accountability.
Monica Wynn said she's going to pray harder for a more prosperous 2020.
"I have two businesses I'm selling in Hulbert and a house in Lost City," said Wynn.
For long-term fiscal and personal success, Maci Dale is investing in herself with an education. She plans to obtain a degree in molecular cell biology with the goal of medical school, something she's known since high school she wanted to do.
"Playing multiple sports, I've been in the doctor's office quite a bit," said Dale. "This also gives me a way to give back to my community."
Holding her grades at As is a goal for Elisabeth Haggard, an eighth-grade student at Keys. She plans to keep her grades high to get into a good college and reach her ultimate goal - Oklahoma State University to become a zoo veterinarian.
Sequoyah High School junior Gracy Osburn is in cosmetology school at Indian Capitol Technology Center Muskogee.
"I love that I get to help people feel good about themselves. It's a confidence booster" said Osburn, who also has a photography business.
Money is America's top stressor, and nearly 99 million people are planning to make a financial resolution for 2020, according to a new WalletHub survey.
Selections from a list of the Top 10 Financial Resolutions for 2020 offer options that could help readers create a personal plan they can stick to, since seven in 10 people admit they've cheated on a New Year's resolution before.
Saving more is the top financial resolution for men, and paying off debt is what women are focusing on. Start by repaying 20% of credit card debt and add one month's pay to an emergency fund, states WalletHub CEO Odysseas Papadimitriou. The top New Year's financial resolutions that people should make for 2020 are to pay off existing credit card debt and to save as much as possible, he said, predicting that 2020 will be a very strong year for the economy.
"But we shouldn't forget that it's only a matter of time until the next recession, and now is the time to strengthen our financial foundation," he said. "The good news is that people seem to at least realize the need to improve in these areas. Six in 10 people say that if they make a financial resolution this year, it will be related to paying off debt or saving more, according to WalletHub's latest survey."
New Year's resolutions start out with such determination to succeed but need a realistic, achievable plan to be sustainable. Two of the biggest reasons that people don't stick to New Year's resolutions are low expectations and the lack of a clear plan, said Papadimitriou.
"Nearly half of 2020 resolution-makers expect to keep their resolution for just six months or less, WalletHub's survey found, with 15% of people admitting that laziness is most likely to be their resolution's downfall.," he said. "Plus, far too many of us confuse resolutions with hopes and wishes. A resolution should be considered a vow to achieve a goal, and that means you need to make a realistic plan for getting there."
