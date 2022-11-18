For those willing to make the drive, an abundance of holiday musical events and more awaits beyond the limits of Cherokee County.
Boston Avenue United Methodist Church in downtown Tulsa has several programs in store, including a return of annual music event.
“This year’s ‘Messiah’ is particularly exciting for us, as it will be our first year back since the outbreak of COVID,” said Caitlin Dryke, director of communications.
The service will be held in Boston Avenue's sanctuary space on Dec. 18 at 5 p.m. All Boston Avenue musical events are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted.
“This will be the 25th annual Natalie O. Warren presentation of ‘Messiah’ by George Frideric Handel and will feature Boston Avenue’s Chancel Choir, soloists, members of the Tulsa Symphony, and students from Sistema Tulsa, a free community youth music program,” said Dryke.
Dryke said another upcoming music event – “Lessons and Carols” — is inspired by the service of the same name associated with King’s College in Cambridge.
“Rather than a traditional worship service that anchors around a sermon, this style of service consists of song and scripture readings only,” said Dryke. “At Boston Avenue, we hold this service in our historic Great Hall space, which offers soaring ceilings and incredible acoustics. This is a candlelight service, and features our Camerata singers along with members of the Tulsa Symphony.“
This service will be offered at 4 p.m. and again at 6 p.m. on Dec. 4. The service is about an hour in length.
Dryke shared some other upcoming holiday events at Boston Avenue.
“Our Advent Aglow is on Nov. 27 from 4-6 p.m., with season crafts, games, snacks, and a countdown to light the trees in our North Park,” she said. “Our drive through living nativity will offer a creative, family-friendly telling of the Christmas story. It will feature live tableaus of the nativity story, and will include live animals. That event will be on Dec. 12, 5-6:30 p.m.”
In Broken Arrow, the Rhema Christmas Lights will come to life at 6 p.m. of Wednesday, Nov. 23 and will continue to shine everyday from 5:30 to 11:30 p.m. through Jan. 1.Admission is free to this light display, which spans 110-acres at Rhema Bible Church. Visitors may walk or drive through the lights or take a horse-drawn carriage.
The holiday season is bringing back another annual tradition at the Tulsa Ballet, but this time with a twist. After 17 years of performing Artistic Director Marcello Angelini's “The Nutcracker,” the Tulsa Ballet will debut a new version by choreographers Val Caniparoli and Ma Cong.
“The Nutcracker is truly an American tradition,” said Angelini in a recent press release. “Last year’s interruption makes this year’s 'The Nutcracker' uniquely significant for our community. First, because it signals a return to some sort of human and emotional normalcy, and then for the return of one of our most cherished holiday traditions. And, just as important, because this year’s 'The Nutcracker' will mark the world premiere of the third version this company has performed in its 65-year history. A return to tradition with a brand-new tradition!”
Angelini said Caniparoli and Cong created a stunning new work with "The Nutcracker."
“One that incorporates 21st century technology while taking us back to the traditional setting of the Victorian era,” he said. “We know this production will entertain Tulsans for years to come.”
The new production of “The Nutcracker” will premiere from Dec. 10-19 at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center. Tickets start at $25 at tulsaballet.org.
