Some local homes and businesses have started hanging Christmas lights, mistletoe, and the like ahead of the holiday season.
Kristy Eubanks, owner of Junie's Closet, doesn't think it's too early to decorate for the holidays, and her storefront is evidence of that.
Painted peppermints, candy canes, and lollipops frame the wares in Eubanks' windows. A sign out front reads, "It's November. We're officially allowed to talk about Christmas."
"Downtown Tahlequah likes to kick of holiday decorating ahead of Ladies Night Out," said Eubanks.
This year, the Ladies Night Out shopping event took place Thursday evening, Nov. 17, and drew hundreds of prospective shoppers.
"I'm also on the board for the Tahlequah Main Street Association, so we like to encourage everyone to decorate," said Eubanks. "Holiday cheer spreads."
Eubanks is a fan of the holidays, but hasn't decorated her own house yet.
"I used to do that, but now that I have Junie's, I put my energy into [the store]. But that's OK because my family is here, too," she said. "We're a very family-run business."
At Craft Addict and Rustic Brush Business owner Heather Cromwell's house, a 12-foot holdover from Halloween, has been used to decorate her front yard for the holidays. This large skeleton statue, Cromwell said, is currently out hanging Christmas lights.
"I have just been in the Christmas spirit this year," said Cromwell. "I think since we opened our stores, and seeing all the decorations go up in town, it just put us in the mood early this year."
Cromwell said her family normally has Christmas lights on at the house, up by this week or next, but not much more.
"Since we got the big skeleton, we wanted to do more decorating. I joined a group for 12-foot skeleton owners, and so many of them use theirs year-round, we just loved the idea of including him. We have small skeletons decorating our bushes and tree in the yard," she said.
Yet with Thanksgiving just around the corner, some families are split about whether it's too early for Christmas decorations.
"My husband says we have to wait for Thanksgiving to be over before we can decorate for Christmas," said area resident Kris White. "One holiday at a time."
While White hasn't decorated her house yet, that hasn't stopped her 3-year-old daughter, Journey, from decorating her own felt tree.
"We let Journey put hers up in her playroom so she would get to enjoy it now instead of waiting,' said White. "I plan to decorate the rest of the house this weekend."
White said Journey is super-proud of her decoration.
"[Journey] loves all things Christmas, so we have to drive by the lights at Norris Park every time we are out after dark, just to see the lights," said White.
What's next
The final part of this series will focus on locals who've started decorating the inside of their homes for the holidays.
