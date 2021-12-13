Locals learn about cyber security in library workshop

On Saturday, July 11, Gerran Walker of the Tahlequah Public Library hosted a cyber workshop to teach locals about scams. During the event, which was co-sponsored by Google, attendees got to take home instructional materials to help them to better protect themselves online.
The workshop covered three types of scams: phishing, employment, and romance.
“Phishing scams are scams where an organization or person poses as an official organization like your bank or credit card company to get your information,” said Walker.
Scammers are looking for bank account numbers, Social Security numbers, passwords, PINs, phone numbers, security questions, or anything that can help them to monetize a person’s livelihood.
“Quite often, you may get an email from an organization that looks like it is from your bank. They will tell you that they are going to close your account unless you click on the link provided where you are instructed to fill out your baking information,” said Walker. “If you notice, the email will likely come from a Gmail or Hotmail account. If you take a second to think about it, you may realize it’s a scam.”
She explained that phishing emails play on a person’s emotions, which is why they always instruct users to act quickly, or something bad will happen. They do not want people to spend any time researching the email or thinking about it too hard.
Employment scams are also prevalent, with scammers advertising a dream job on Facebook wherein a job-seeker can earn thousands of dollars per day to work from home. When they click on a link, they are automatically approved without a background check, and they are redirected to a page where they are to fill out employment information, including banking information for direct deposit. The scammers use the deposit information to access and empty the account.
“They prey on your emotions,” said Walker. “People see these great jobs online. If you stop and think about it, it will seem too good to be true.”
She said a good way to check to see if an employer is legitimate is to do a little Googling. Many of these scammers have been written about before. Legitimate companies are likely to have proper domain names and will be found in normal Google searches.
“Don’t click on the links immediately. Call them. Companies have contact info [outside of the suspicious email in question]. Sometimes you’ll get Facebook messages about them. Don’t click on them, either,” said Walker.
She said it is also important to be careful of romance scams, which take place on legitimate websites like EHarmony or match.com. In these, scammers pose as attractive singles by using pictures they glean from the internet or elsewhere.
“These relationships usually go quickly. After a while, they then start asking for money. Then, a sudden sickness happens out of nowhere,” said Walker.
She said that sometimes, the person will be in a car accident and will have medical bills to cover. Whatever the story is, they ask for money. When a person does not oblige, they will apply pressure, and when that doesn’t work, they cut off ties quickly. She said people need to be careful of strangers online who refuse to meet in person or who will not do video chats.
For information about scams, she recommends visiting the Federal Trade Commission’s website at ftc.org.
“They have all kinds of stuff. They can report fraud. If they have their identity set up. They can also register for the 'do not call' list. They can also get a free credit report,” she said.
Sellers scams take place on Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist wherein sellers will receive a check that is significantly over the selling price.
“They will say they want to buy something, then they’ll mail you the check for more than the product you are selling, like $100 to $1000 over. They will then ask you to deposit it and mail you back the difference,” she said.
She explained that most young people don’t understand it can take a couple of days for money to land in a person’s bank account after it is deposited. Scammers hope a person will mail back the difference in the form of a check, wire, or a gift card before their check bounces.
For more information on library programs, visit the Facebook page at facebook.com/TahlequahPublicLibrary.
