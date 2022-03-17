The 94th Academy Awards kicks off on Sunday, March 27 at 7 p.m., but chances are that not many in Cherokee County will be tuning in.
Criticism has always plagued the annual show. In 2015, Hollywood Reporter reported that many of the judges don’t even watch the movies before voting for Best Picture. Other reports have circulated suggesting judges are paid off or receive quid pro quos for high marks.
This year, the awards show takes on a different meaning. In a post-pandemic world, many potential viewers haven’t gone to the theater to watch any of the movies on a big screen.
“It's political like most awards given to artistic projects. I'm not sure how they can judge, say, something like Best Actor. They didn't play the same part. Moreover, the Oscars is longer than a slow-moving arthouse foreign film. I'd rather watch ‘The English Patient’ three times in a row than The Oscars, and – like Elaine from 'Seinfeld' – I thought The English Patient totally sucked,” said Jeremy Scott, filmmaker and president of Scott Media, LLC.
This year, “Belfast,” “Coda,” “Don’t Look Up,” “Drive My Car,” “Dune,” “King Richard,” “Licorice Pizza,” “Nightmare Alley,” “The Power of Dog,” and “West Side Story,” are vying for Best Picture.
Tahlequah resident and thespian Diana Gordineer is most interested in “Spencer” because she wants to watch Kristen Stewart, who was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress.
“My whole life, I have loved [Princess Diana]. I would collect pictures of her and I followed her life. I would watch everything that she was on, and I would read every news article about her,” she said.
When Gordineer was 16, she was pleasantly surprised to learn she is a distant cousin of hers when a genealogist attended her family reunion.
“He pulled me over and showed me his big family tree and pointed out that we are cousins,” said Gordineer.
She hasn’t seen the movie yet, but she purchased it recently and plans to watch it soon.
“I’ve seen the preview, and it looked very interesting. It looks a little dark,” she said. “My first thought was that I was a little disappointed when I heard Kristen Stewart was playing her because of her limited acting range. From what I’ve seen, she nailed the accent. She does nail a lot of her mannerisms as well, so I’m excited to see that.”
Brynn Smith of Tahlequah Community Playhouse is excited for the awards season because of the fashion.
“The best part of the Academy Awards, hands down, is the fashion. I love it. I love vintage and classic clothing," she said.
Smith also loves the awards seasons because it gives a space to recognize those who have worked hard.
“I love awards shows, even in our Tahlequah Community Playhouse. We have our own awards, the Erwin Awards,” said Smith. “Competition is healthy for everyone. It makes everyone strive to do more and do better. They may not always be what I personally consider fair, but I think anyone who tries can receive an award.”
Tahlequah Daily Press readers were asked during a March 12 Saturday Forum on Facebook what they thought of the Academy Awards.
“To be honest, Hollywood has become ‘holier than thou,’ so I don't care who wins what,” said Michael Cummings.
Jacki Parnell agreed.
“We don't care. Movies nowadays do not entertain us,” she said.
What you said
Tahlequah Daily Press readers were asked which movie should win the Oscar for Best Picture this year, and 58 percent said they didn’t know, followed by “Don’t Look Up,” 16 percent; “Dune,” 8 percent; “The Power of the Dog,” 5 percent; “Coda,” 5 percent; “Belfast,” 3 percent; “King Richard,” 3 percent,” and “Licorice Pizza,” 3 percent.
