The 2020 presidential election is less than a year away, and voters are beginning to contemplate which candidate they'll support.
Dominating headlines is an impeachment inquiry introduced by the Democratic-controlled U.S. House, which focuses on allegations that Republican President Donald Trump withheld aid to Ukraine in exchange for its investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son.
Biden is a leading contender for the Democratic nomination for president.
As the impeachment inquiry picks up speed and Democratic candidate campaigns ratchet up, Cherokee County residents say they don't expect to see Trump's support diminished when the vote is held next year.
The Tahlequah Daily Press recently surveyed area residents for the latest installment of "Pulse of the Voters," a project of Community Newspaper Holdings Inc., the newspaper's parent company.
Patrick Parker, who voted for Trump in 2016, said he welcomes the impeachment inquiry, but doesn't see it going anywhere.
"The information they've brought forward has been biased and pitiful at best," he said. "Yeah, there's some stuff there, but is it really impeachable stuff? Well, that's yet to be seen. They've been preaching impeachment since pretty much day one and haven't really brought anything up worth looking at."
Parker said he thinks the inquiry will hurt Democrats. State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, agrees.
"Anytime you get into an election cycle, I think there's no doubt that everything that takes place up in Washington, D.C., has a political twist to it," Pemberton said. "I've watched it pretty closely and seen what the president has said. I don't see any real issues with it. I think it's being used more as a political tool by the Democratic Party."
Democrats have another view
Former Tahlequah Mayor Jason Nichols, who is currently Oklahoma District 2 Democratic Party chair, said Trump's base voters receive a lot of attention in media coverage and commentary.
"There is very little doubt that somewhere between 25% and 30% of voters will continue to support the president in the 2020 election, regardless of any future revelations of misconduct," Nichols said. "Like me and many other Americans, they'll be paying close attention to the impending impeachment hearings, but will be doing so determined to not allow facts and evidence to override what they consider to be loyalty to the president."
State Rep. Matt Meredith, D-Tahlequah, said the president should face serious consequences if he's found to have committed any infractions, as soliciting, accepting or receiving anything of value from another nation in connection with an election is a violation of federal election law.
White House staffers have released a transcript of Trump's July 25 conversation with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, but at least one person, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, has told impeachment investigators that some topics were omitted from that record.
Trump has vehemently denied any attempt to coerce foreign leaders to investigate Biden, and has insisted his conversation with Ukraine's president was part of his effort to investigate corruption.
"I don't care if you're Democrat or Republican," Meredith said. "I think if you have a president who openly asks another country to investigate their opponent, there's a problem with that. Not only did our president do that, he doubled down and said, 'Yeah, I did that, plus I asked China.' When you have that happening, whether you're Democrat or Republican, it hinders the one thing that America is all about: democracy."
Reports could be key
Justin Kennedy, chair of the Cherokee County Young Republicans, said people should read the reports that have been released during the inquiry so far.
"If there's something that comes out that's a landmark discovery that's criminal, I might say go ahead and impeach him," he said. "If he's honestly broken the law, let justice prevail. Do your due diligence, find the truth and then stop trying to use investigations as political weapons. If you're going to investigate, get it over, get it done with and don't just drag it on."
Dell Barnes, vice chair of the Cherokee County Democrats, said it's time that the House "begin weighing accountability for the president's actions."
"The American people deserve an executive beholden to the law, and we all deserve to know the truth," Barnes said. "I think it speaks more to our future as a democracy to have a House that is willing to do the right thing, and not be held hostage by short-term concerns. The House speaks for the people, and I hope they use that voice soon."
Among those vying for the Democratic nomination, polls are high for Biden; U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Indiana. The field has shrunk to about 17 politicians looking to win the primary.
Parker said he's followed some of the Democratic debates, but won't likely change his vote due to one issue.
"I have a main issue that I look for and that's got to be first and foremost, and then everything else is what I believe after that," he said. "I'm first and foremost pro-life, and I haven't seen one Democratic candidate that's pro-life."
What about Congress?
Control of Congress also will be up for grabs in 2020. Of the 35 Senate seats that will be up for election, 23 are held by the GOP. All 435 seats in the House will be up for election, too.
Some residents say they think the impeachment inquiry could have a trickle-down effect on those races. Nichols said the process isn't far enough along for anyone to say with certainty what effects it will have.
"Assuming that House Democrats are thorough and making a convincing argument about the need for impeachment, then it is likely the result will be beneficial for the party's candidates as a whole," he said. "If they aren't, or if Republicans are genuinely convincing in their counterarguments, then Democrats might not be as successful as they otherwise would have been in the upcoming elections. It is difficult to imagine that the impeachment inquiry will be a complete and total failure in terms of the facts uncovered, but how they are conveyed to the public will ultimately affect how they are received and integrated into voters' thinking."
Residents also say a stalemate on key issues between both parties in Congress is a concern.
"Every one of these goofballs that has gone up there to be in the Senate or House promised to run on a bipartisan, we-will-get-stuff-done (attitude), but as soon as they get up there, they forget that and vote party lines," Parker said.
Parker also said he believes Democratic politicians who voice their concerns the most in the impeachment hearings could see some backlash in their own elections.
"A lot of those Democrats are in places, or up for re-election in places, where Trump is helping their small towns," he said. "Now, is it helping the future of the United States? That's yet to be determined. But when Trump rolls out things that help people get jobs in the 'right now,' that's all they see."
Grant Crawford is news editor for the Tahlequah Daily Press.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.