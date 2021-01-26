Locals, officials weigh in on what top priorities for Biden should be

President Joe Biden inherited his duties at a time unlike any other for the country, with the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to ravage health care systems and take its toll on the economy.
Biden quickly got to work after his inauguration, taking 17 executive actions to address the ongoing pandemic, environmental issues, racial equity and more. Many initiatives reversed those of former President Donald Trump, and now, Biden continues to make waves with seeking to purchase more vaccines for the U.S. and signing more executive orders aimed at fair housing and justice reforms.
The decisions Biden makes will affect the country’s vast population differently, so citizens are quick to suggest what his first priorities should be.
“I hope to see President Biden make bold moves on health care, direct assistance to workers and businesses, and immigration policy,” said Dell Barnes, Cherokee County Democratic Party vice chair. “In the longer term, we need to see him address climate [change], education and infrastructure issues.”
State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, said he listened to what Biden said he will do, but wants to see what he “will really do.”
“Over the next four years, we’ll find out the direction that administration takes this country, and we’ll make those decisions ourselves,” he said.
Pemberton advocated for Biden to stay the course with many of Trump's initiatives. However, like Trump did with President Obama before him, Biden has signed a number of orders directly reversing the course. Among those were canceling the Keystone KL pipeline construction. Pemberton hopes that action is not indicative of future decisions involving energy.
“We’ve become pretty much independent of other countries on our energy, which I sure don’t want us to go the other direction on that,” he said. “I’ve already seen gasoline prices go up since Biden was ready to take office. I think people feel we’re probably going to go away from fossil fuels and a little more toward green energy, which I think is going to be a lot more expensive for this country. I don’t really see anything that administration wants to do that’s going to be beneficial to this country. I could be wrong, but we’ll see.”
The U.S. produced more energy than it consumed annually in 2019, for the first time since 1957. Along with Biden’s pipeline cancellation, he passed a temporary moratorium on oil and gas leasing in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. During his campaign, he pledged to block new fracking projects on federal lands.
While the Keystone cancellation purportedly put around 11,000 workers out of jobs – albeit temporary ones – members of his administration have promised to create more opportunities through initiatives to combat climate change.
In a Daily Press Saturday Forum on Facebook, readers were asked what Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ top priorities should be. Several participants said they did not care for the newly-elected president, that they were not willing to give him a chance, and that his priority should be to "resign." Others, though, think he's doing a good job, so far.
Many respondents were quick to jump on the pipeline cancellation.
“He’s putting thousands of people out of a job so there’s nothing nice to say about him,” said Jacky-Goad Phillips.
Warren Myers added that it “looks like the priority is killing good-paying American jobs and raising prescription drug prices.”
Other commenters argued the contract workers from the pipeline construction shouldn’t have a hard time finding other jobs.
Lucas Agregado argued that Biden has done more in the first three days of his presidency than the last administration.
“Biden definitely wasn’t my first pick, but that old guy is moving and shaking,” he said. “The transparency and haste that they’ve shown in the past week has been a breath of fresh air, paired with the fact that they’re not sewing division, while still progressing us as a nation. Having a public servant as president is a step in the right direction from the debacle that was the reality show disaster-in-chief and his 'trumpanzees.'”
The pandemic and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines was a topic of much discussion.
“Getting rid of the pandemic is priority,” said Patti Gulager. “It will hopefully get people back to shopping and buying; schools back to normal and jobs going up. It will solve a lot of woes.
Sara Pennino had a list of ideas for Biden: “Income equality, tax the rich, vaccines for everyone, health care for all, and understanding science backed data are my big five for the president."
Michael Cummings said addressing economic woes should be at the top of the list.
“Any stimulus package needs to go exclusively to the American citizens and legal residents,” he said. “There shouldn’t be one thin dime paid to corporations or foreign entities. Now would be a great time to explore Universal Basic Income. By tying it in to pandemic relief, with a sunset clause, it will allow us to see if it is viable and beneficial. If it is, great. If not, lesson learned.”
Sharon Parnell said it’s difficult to pick one task Biden should start with.
“Maybe each state government should be doing more for its people with the help of the president and vice president,” she said. “The care of children and elders should rank in the top priorities. How we treat the very young and very old shows a lot about people," Parnell said. "It’s hard to know what really happens in some areas, because we only have a limited view. We have to be able to trust those in leadership, and with what we have been seeing it’s hard to do that. I believe the trust of the American people should be a top priority. Now, how to establish that is a hard one.”
Cherokee County Republican Party Chair Josh Owen could not be reached by press time.
What you said
In an online poll, readers were asked what President Biden’s first priority should be. Among the respondents, 66.1 percent said, “getting the pandemic under control”; 18.3 percent answered, “stimulating the economy (stimulus checks, small business loans, etc.)”; 11 percent checked, “something else”; and 1.8 percent chose, “immigration reform.” Each receiving .9 percent of voter were: “the environment and climate change,” “equality and human rights,” and “undecided.”
