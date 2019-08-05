WEATHERFORD – For the summer semester at Southwestern Oklahoma State University at Weatherford, two local women were listed on honor rolls.
Meagan Letitia Anderson, Tahlequah, was named to the President's Honor Roll; and Michelle Anne Guyett, Tahlequah, was named to the Dean's Honor Roll. Guyett also earned her Bachelor of Science in nursing.
An undergraduate student who earns all A’s in 6 or more hours during the summer semester qualifies for the President’s Honor Roll. There were 266 students who were named to the President’s Honor Roll. There were 122 students on the Dean’s Honor Roll after completing 6 semester hours of undergraduate work with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher, with no grade lower than a C.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.