The new year sets off a new agenda in the U.S. Capitol, and locals are sharing their views on what they believe lawmakers should prioritize. Opinions range from infrastructure to voting rights, and violence at schools, and hot-button issues like abortion and religious freedom.
Overwhelmingly, Tahlequah Daily Press readers want the two political parties to work together. In a poll on the Daily Press website, 28 percent of respondents said they want the U.S. Congress to turn its attention to healing the country through bipartisanship work, followed by 20 percent who want to see improvements to health care – including COVID issues, vaccines, and related policies.
Thirteen percent want Congress to address something else; 6 percent want Congress to address improved infrastructure; 5 percent want criminal justice reform or to prioritize other court issues like McGirt; 5 percent want to Congress to address climate and environmental issues, national parks, etc.; 2 percent want Congress to look at violence in schools and in the streets, including gun restrictions; 2 percent want Congress to focus on abortion, racial justice, religious freedom, and other hot-button social issues; 1 percent want Congress to focus on education, including college loans; and 1 percent want Congress to address military spending, and overseas involvement.
Josh Owen, Cherokee County Republican Party chair, said many people are concerned with international topics, including U.S. involvement with Russia.
“I think a lot of the things people are worried about are tension between Russia and the U.S. and its allies,” said Owen.
He said people are increasingly concerned about national security.
“We are worried about inflation. Costs are extremely high,” he said.
He said Americans would benefit if Washington set limits on its spending, which would drive down the inflation rate.
“I think one of the reasons why we’ve seen inflation is that we’ve been propped up by stimulus money. We need to find balance. There isn’t [just] one thing that Congress needs to focus on,” he said.
Dell Barnes, Cherokee County Democratic vice chair, said infrastructure is a top priority, including health infrastructure.
“I would like to see more progress on direct help for hospitals, schools, workers, and employers as we navigate into the third year of this pandemic,” he said.
Another challenge in Washington, he noted, is insider trading and corruption.
“I want to hear support for Val Demmings’ ban on congressional insider trading. I hope they remain focused on helping households in this country, and look at longer-term solutions for the housing and wage issues that are holding back our communities,” he said.
In a Saturday Forum two weeks ago on the Tahlequah Daily Press Facebook page, readers voiced their own thoughts.
Ethan Morton emphasized the importance of quality health care.
“Access to free or affordable quality health care should not be a political issue where party lines are drawn,” he said.
Because Tahlequah is home to many citizens of tribal nations, McGirt is a pressing issue in this part of the state.
“The governor needs to get over McGirt. He is doing so much damage between the state and the tribes. He is literally doing the most antagonistic things to the tribes because of the ruling... breaking compacts left and right because he's mad about the ruling. But in the end, it's not just tribes he's hurting. He's hurting the entire state,” said Jessica Eileen Nichols-Abel.
Many are disillusioned by politicians in general. Susan Feller is among that group.
“Integrity in government is a key issue. Conflict of interest rules need to be enforced. Lobbyists need to be abolished. Leaders who lie should be sanctioned. Politicians should undergo performance evaluations just like other employees. Cable news shows need to be held to higher standards of truth,” she said.
