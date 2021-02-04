Locals prep for Super Bowl Sunday with tasty treats

February is the month of many different things in America, but the two that probably go together the most would be Super Bowl Sunday and National Snack Foods Month.
With nearly 100 million viewers in 2020, the Super Bowl is a time when families and friends come together and enjoy snack foods while watching the NFL’s best battle it out.
While crowds and gatherings across America might not be as active this year due to COVID-19 regulations and guidelines, snacking is definitely still on the menu.
Teddye Snell, Tahlequah resident, loves to cook throughout the year, and preparing snacks for the Super Bowl follows this tradition. She loves a lot of variety during the big game.
“My favorite snack meal starts with a nice charcuterie board,” said Snell. “Plenty of variety with meats, cheeses, pickled things – olives, onion, etc. – dried fruit, nuts, crusty bread-end crackers. The family requires sausage balls, along with chips and homemade salsa. I like to have fresh, crunchy raw vegetables for a variation in texture.”
Along with these snacks, sweets are also great to add onto the other flavors.
“Sweets are also nice. My favorites are banana bread brownies with brown butter glaze,” said Snell. “Other go-to items include roasted shishito peppers with a lemon-garlic aioli or zucchini fries with an herbed buttermilk dip.”
Reasor's, Save A Lot and other local stores may offer Super Bowl specials.
During COVID-19, health care professionals encourage revelers to follow safety protocols when gathering and snacking. The washing of hands regularly is a great way to stop the spread of germs. Professionals also recommend not sharing plates with other partygoers.
As for the game itself, there are a lot of disagreements on who the favorite to win is. In Las Vegas, the Chiefs opened as minus 175 point favorites. A poll posted on the Tahlequah Daily Press’ Facebook page also indicated enormous support for the Chiefs to win. There are those who believe in the underdogs, though.
“I think the Buccaneers will win,” said Garrett Watson, Northeastern State University student. “I normally would choose the team with a weak spot to lose, but Kansas City’s pass defense has stepped up huge in the playoffs, so it really could be anyone's game. Despite that, I think Tom Brady will throw for at least 300 yards, like he did the last time he faced the Chiefs. There are probably too many receiving options for the Chiefs to defend.”
Even many of those who believe in Kansas City think the Buccaneers have fate on their side.
“My head tells me Kansas City is the better team and should win, but my gut tells me the Buccaneers are on one of those runs that feels like destiny, and there’s now way they lose,” said Ethan Autry, Tahlequah resident. “I’m guessing Tampa Bay takes it 34-31.”
