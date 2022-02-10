Locals prepping for Super Bowl; most favor Bengals

The most watched sporting event in the U.S. is edging closer, as friends, families and football fanatics will gather around the TV on Super Bowl Sunday to watch the Los Angeles Rams face off against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Following what many say are some of the best playoff games the NFL has ever seen, the Super Bowl will feature a matchup few could have predicted. While the Rams were considered favorites by analysts to make it this far at the start of the season, the Bengals were and remain underdogs, finishing last season with only four wins.
All eyes will be focused on the line of scrimmage, as the Rams’ pass rush includes three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald and Von Miller, a former SB MVP the team acquired this season. LA finished the season ranked No. 1 in pass-rush win rate. Meanwhile, Bengals QB Joe Burrow became the first player in history to be sacked more than 50 times in a regular season.
“I think it will be interesting to see how Cincinnati combats that, trying to maybe establish the run and not allowing those Rams defenders to pin their ears back and get after Joe Burrow,” said Tahlequah High School Head Football Coach Brad Gilbert. “But Joe Burrow and the Bengals like to throw the ball around, so that’s going to be an interesting dynamic I’m looking forward to watching.”
If he had to choose, Gilbert would pick the Rams to come out on top. He said LA QB Matthew Stafford has a tendency to make poor decisions, but the players surrounding him have allowed the team to overcome that. He agreed that if the Bengals hope to increase their chances, Burrow will need to get rid of the ball quickly and not sit in the pocket for too long.
“The Bengals also go with a lot of empty sets,” he said. “So that forces a defense’s hand of not being able to load the box. You’re able easily see where blitzes are coming from a lot of the time, because of that. But it does make you vulnerable because you just have five-man protection.”
While the Rams are favored, it’s hard for fans to bet against Burrow and the Bengals. Burrow has a proven track record of being able to win big games. He was a former Gatorade Player of the Year in High School. In college, he transferred from Ohio State to LSU, where he won the College Football Playoff National Championship and the Heisman Trophy.
And after a wild series of games in the playoffs, Northeastern State University Head Football Coach J.J. Eckert is expecting a close one, but he’s going with the Bengals, especially after they defeated the AFC favorite Kansas City Chiefs two weeks ago.
“I might be out of the norm on this, but I’m kind of pulling for the underdogs,” he said. “I’m going for the Bengals. Just looking at the Bengals’ team as a whole, I don’t know if anybody would have put any kind of odds that they’d have a chance to be there at the beginning of the season. I didn’t think there was any way they could go into Kansas City and do what they did, but that defense in the second half was unbelievable.”
The Rams will get home field advantage, though, with this year’s game in the new SoFi Stadium. Eckert said that could play a big role in the outcome, pointing to last year’s Super Bowl, when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hoisted the Vince Lombardi Trophy in their home stadium. Either way, he’s looking forward to watching what could be all-time great matchup.
“I love to cook, so I’ve got a big menu of things to work on for the game,” he said. “We’re in our first week of winter conditioning, so we’re in that world right now and it’s really fun to be around our players on campus. So I haven’t gotten quite there yet, but I’m not far away.”
Tahlequah Daily Press readers have mixed opinions on who will prevail Sunday, but most are pulling for Cincinnati.
“With no dog in this fight, I edge slightly toward the Bengals,” David Smalley said. “They have a more compelling story, plus the team has never won a Super Bowl. That’s my heart. My head says Rams, because I think the Bengals OL will struggle against Aaron Donald, Von Miller and the LA pass rush.”
Sharon Jackson had Bengals season tickets for 30 years, and her daughter will be at the Super Bowl.
“Definitely the Bengals!” she said.
Norma Boren will be rooting for the Bengals for three reasons.
“They beat my Chiefs team, so I want them to stomp all over the Rams; they’ve got Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine [OU players]; and my grandson was successful treated for cancer at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.”
As with many of Sunday’s spectators, their focus will be more on the commercials and halftime show.
“I hate pro football, so I look forward to the commercials, food, and the halftime show,” said Stephani Bayhylle. “We’ll probably be drinking an old-fashioned and I’m still working on the game day menu.”

A poll on the Daily Press website asked, "Who do you want to win the Super Bowl?" 37% said the Bengals; 11.5% said the Rams; 3.1% were undecided; and the largest number – 47.9% – said they didn't care.
