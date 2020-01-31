Locals recall fond memories of drive-in experience

The only theater in Tahlequah is in the middle of a makeover that will alter its seating and switch to recliners, but in the past, movie goers were content with the driver's seat when watching the latest big screen films.
The city is home to many movie lovers, as the town once boasted a plethora of theaters and drive-ins. At one time, the downtown area was a bustling scene for film buffs. At least three in-door theaters have operated on Muskogee Avenue throughout the years, but the city also had options for residents looking to cruise and catch a flick.
Some might be surprised to learn a town the size of Tahlequah once had two drive-in movie theaters. There was the Westside Drive-In on State Highway 51, and the Tahlequah Drive-In on S.H. 82 North. It was customary for many area residents to pack their friends and families into a vehicle and make their way down to one of the two big screens.
And while drive-in theaters are not as popular as they once were, the memories have stuck with generations of Tahlequah residents.
The Tahlequah Drive-In was first opened in 1949 and closed in 2000. The grounds could hold 250 cars, but the number of viewers was far higher, as flick fans would cram as many friends into their vehicles as they could.
Lisa Kirk-Cunningham remembers that - and the $5 dollar entrance fee per car.
"It was fun to see how many people we could fit into a car," she said. "We had legs sticking out of the windows and the guy would just laugh as he took the $5 bill."
The entertainment venue offered what many modern theaters are lacking these days: ambiance. And although it wasn't known for being a luxurious, ritzy venue, there was always a man dressed in a tuxedo, ready to take cash.
Travis Wyman misses the old drive-in and the $5 carload nights.
"That atmosphere was like no other movie experience," he said. "Seems like now, looking back, that it created more of an opportunity for quality time together while there. [It] was like camping out together, but with many, many people."
Movie goers would pull into the drive-in, looking for an empty slot with a working speaker, and as they waited for the sky to turn dark. And they'd find a way to pass the time by visiting the concession stand or enjoying the outdoors.
"The drive-in on the north side of town closed when I was a kid; I'll be 30 next month," said Kyle Combs. "We went often, but I distinctly remember seeing 'Twister' and 'Mission Impossible.' Those were both '96 releases. We used to always play football down below the screen until it was time for the show to start."
The old Tahlequah Drive-in is now the location of a scrap metal company. Although many film buffs were sad to see it go, some are pledging to reopen a drive-in - if they ever have the money.
"I swear if I ever win the Powerball, first thing I'm doing is bringing back the drive-in," said Josh Haddock. "My absolute favorite memories growing up … crazy the things we take for granted."
The Westside Drive-In Theatre was open into the 1980s, offering room for 200 cars. With a wistful affection for the old movie venue, many local residents can recall their evenings spent under the drive-in's large screen.
"I remember being a young man going to the drive-in on Highway 82 north of town all the time," said Ephraim Hamilton. "My childhood best friend and I got to see 'Star Wars Episode 1: The Phantom Menace.' Such good times and memories."
The only portion of the drive-in still standing today is the concession building. It might be difficult for most locals to remember what the food tasted like, but Linda Rogers would likely return for a hot meal if it were still open.
"I enjoyed them all," said Rogers, referring to the drive-ins. "The Westside had the best concession because of the cheeseburger baskets. They were so good."
The food at the concession stand might have been enticing, but not everyone was pleased with the staff interrupting their experience.
"On the Westside, it was always irritating when the guy announced, 'The concession stand will close in 10 minutes, the concession stand will close in 10 minutes,' which he said very slowly while interrupting the movie at a crucial part," said Marilyn Williams. "We have several fond family memories of both [drive-ins]."
Many Tahlequah residents are either too young - or did not live here at the time - to remember the popular drive-ins, but it is apparent that they'd be interested in seeing another one established. But until then, drive-in fans might enjoy watching films at the new movie theater that is replacing Green Country Cinemas.
It will reopen as Apex Cinema Tahlequah. The Daily Press tried to contact owner Felix Waller repeatedly for several days, but when he was reached Thursday, he said he did not have time to speak with the Daily Press, though he might make time in the future.
According to the Green Country Cinemas Facebook page, the Apex theater will have comfortable seating, endless popcorn and drinks, new concession items, and a brand-new look. That has some movie goers excited.
"I enjoyed Green Country when I live in Tahlequah, but when Apex updated the Muskogee theater, I started watching all my movies over there," said Taylor Zahm. "Nice to know that Tahlequah is going to get updated."
Some hope it'll be like the one in Muskogee.
"I can say I'm super-excited about the new theater," said Elizabeth Wulf. "I have loved gong to Apex in Muskogee, especially the popcorn. My family of four can put away lots of popcorn during a movie and the all-you-can-eat setup is great."
Read more
For more reminiscing about Tahlequah theaters, go to www.facebook.com/tdpress and scroll down to the discussion of Tuesday, Jan. 28.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.