Locals report travel probems due to COVID-19, fuel prices, bad weather

COVID-19, high gasoline prices, and inclement weather have converged to made travel difficult in recent weeks.
The pandemic continues to play a role in the ability to travel. More than 130 countries have now been added to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s list of places with the highest risk for COVID. Among the countries listed – which the CDC recommends people avoid and only travel to if they are fully vaccinated – are some of the most popular destinations for people traveling internationally: the United Kingdom, Spain, Costa Rica, Canada, Italy, Japan, France, Germany, Mexico, and more.
The travel industry saw a boost in December, as the total travel spending reached $92 billion for the month, just a 2 percent drop from December 2019 levels. Since then, travel has slowed again, but many people still have plans to do so in the next six months.
Weather had a major impact on domestic travel last week. Thousands of flights across the U.S. were canceled due to the large winter storm of ice and snow that rolled through the Midwest – especially at Dallas-Fort Worth, where nearly 90 percent of flights were reportedly canceled last Thursday. The surge of inclement conditions forced many Americans to wait in airports for new connections.
The lack of travelers is also related to changes in how people conduct business. Around 61 percent of all jobs lost due to the pandemic are in the leisure and hospitality sector, according to the U.S. Travel Association. So those in the travel industry are pushing for measures to help aid the field.
“The uneven recovery of the travel sector is due in large part to the lack of inbound international traveler, and the deep reduction in business travel and professional meetings and events,” said Tori Emerson Barnes, of the U.S. Travel Association. “There could not be a more pressing time for Congress to implement short-term priorities to stimulate this vital contributor to the U.S. economy and rebuild American jobs.”
As for locals, some people have had an easier time traveling recently than others. Several have even canceled their future plans, while other area residents refuse to make any plans until there’s a clearer picture.
Johnny Gilliam said the price at the pump will keep him home for now, among other factors.
“Gas and diesel prices and rampant inflation will keep us much closer to home, but I believe that was the goal all along with the current administration,” he said.
Leda Palmer had a trip planned for Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, last week, but canceled it a few days before.
“I was afraid I would get stuck there if I tested positive for COVID even though I’m vaccinated,” she said. “Everyone in the group that I planned to go with all came back with no problem at all, so the regret is real. I do have a trip to Florida planned for the first week in March. Because it is within the U.S., I’m feeling better about it.”
Michael Hughes said he went Barbados with his family for the New Year, but he had to stay in a hotel after testing positive.
“Family was able to return home before me, but not without issues,” he said. “Original flight was canceled because of no crew availability and had to retest and fly out a day later. It caused a lot of stress.”
Sherry Manson was recently able to fly to Denver and back, with no delays and short lines at the airports.
“Planes were half full,” she said. “Only issues was ridiculously high prices of rental cars due to shortage.”
Linda Spyres, of Vacations R Us in Tahlequah, was contacted for some tips and predictions, but she could not be reached by press time.
