As Oct. 31 slouches toward Cherokee County, Halloween decorations and costumes are starting to creep into stores and onto lawns.
Heather Crowell, owner of the Rustic Brush and the Craft Addict, said she has already started decorating her home and business for the spooky season. A common decoration she's noticed this year, besides the average pumpkin decor, involved skeletons with roses and “witchy stuff” – cauldrons, brooms, spell books, etc.
“I just think it gives off that really spooky vibe. If you think about Halloween, you think about things like wizards and witches and stuff like that. You can make that look real creepy,” said Crowell. “Then of course, ‘Hocus Pocus’ came out this year, so there's always a theme when something big like that happens.”
Crowell said she seeing a lot more spine-chilling stuff this year in stores. But while some have found darker themes to be prevalent, some people have noticed Halloween decorations on the lighter side are popular.
Carol Enkey, owner of Town Creek Boutique, said mainly seen light-hearted decor is being sold in her store. Town Creek Boutique’s main Halloween decor is for inside use only. Some of these items include wooden pictures and cutouts with sayings that involve pumpkins and the words “Hello Pumpkin” or ones with a witch theme, saying, “Everyone deserves the chance to fly.”
Enkey said Halloween earrings and wooden Christmas ornaments of Jack Skellington are other common items being bought.
Halloween-themed T-shirts are also darker in tone this year.
“Last year, I didn’t sell very many, but this year, a lot of people are coming in for the new Hocus Pocus shirt,” said Enkey. “They’re coming in for the Michael Myers shirts and then a few kids stuff here and there.”
Angel Winsett, owner of Party Perfect Supplies and Bargain Store, has also sold a lot of Halloween-themed T-shirts and home decor this year. Winsett thinks people are ready for the hot summer weather to be over with, and she believes that's the reason some houses aren't displaying any outside decorations yet.
“I think the weather has everything to do with it,” said Winsett.
Several of the store’s popular costumes are Minions, Transformers, scarecrows, and superheroes.
“We’ve sold a ton of costumes, but I really expect in the next couple of weeks that people will start to come in and buy them. So far, it’s been mostly decor,” said Winsett.
Tahlequah residents Cheryl and Mike Allen normally make their costumes rather than buy them, as it sparks their creativity and eliminates the possibility of having the same costume as someone else.
Cheryl said revelers who want to make their own costume can turn to online sites, such as Pinterest and YouTube, to spark some ideas.
“I think for kids, cutesy kind of costumes, popular cartoons, and that kind of thing, I see a lot of that. But it warms my heart when I see a little kid dressed up as something a little different,” she said.
Cheryl said they decorate inside and outside of their house with carved pumpkins, a witch, the bride of Frankenstein, and Frankenstein himself.
The Allens said some popular items she has seen this year are gravestones, skeletons, and "The Nightmare Before Christmas" decor.
Heather Crowell said her house is decorated with Halloween blowups and a 12-foot skeleton. Finding outdoor decorations that are not inflatable blow-up characters or Halloween projectors has been hard for her.
“It almost feels like it's just kind of getting away from so much trick-or-treating and outdoor stuff as it used to be. Our neighborhood doesn't have any trick-or-treaters, which is so sad. There's just a couple of neighborhoods in town that dominate the trick-or-treating,” said Crowell.
She believes part of the reason for the low number of trick-or-treaters could be the fear of sending kids to the homes of people they don't know.
