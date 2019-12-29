New Year's resolutions can be more than feeling better through fitness or healthier food decisions, smiling more, taking time to smell the roses, volunteering, or even alleviating stress with responsible fiscal choices.
Realistic New Year's resolutions are more often kept. To walk a mile or sit less are attainable and can be part of a plan to reach goals like running a marathon.
Not only Jan. 1, but every day offers opportunities to invest in oneself, the whole point of self-improvement with the ultimate goal of growing as a human.
Wellness brings daily opportunities for Deana Franke to help others who come in Oasis Health Foods and Restaurant hoping to feel better.
In 2020 she resolves to be more grateful and keep a more open heart.
Teddi Mitchell comes to Oasis every time she reads about something new to help maintain healthy weight and joints. Every year she makes the same resolution.
"I run three or four times a week, but don't always make it all year," said Mitchell. "I also go to a gym."
Prioritizing time is a key element to any success.
"I work a lot and want to get a better balance with work," said musician, farmer and business owner Daniel Franke, who has a priority in 2020 to spend more time with family and friends.
Cherokee storyteller Janelle Adair has plans for her own mental health in 2020.
"I'm going to not take things so seriously and be more relaxed about life. There are some things I can't do anything about," said Adair, who enjoys being home with her kids. "I'm so busy and I'm going to slow down and enjoy."
Keys High School student Lainey Wallace's goal is to have less stress and to stop overthinking things.
"I'm going to relax and know that it will all work out," said Wallace. "And time heals everything."
For some people, the right motivation has to be found in order to be successful with their resolutions.
One success story is Brenda Bradford, who has hiked or participated in 52 5K runs this year.
She read about 5Ks online and thought it was something she could do.
The article encouraged people to "hike and get out for their health," according to Bradford, who wanted to do something for herself.
"Sometimes, you get to a place and think, 'I need to do something.' I can do this," she said. "I like being outside and I can hike and run. I'd been away from it for a while."
One unrealistic expectation for Bradford was thinking she'd be a size 6 by March.
Her plan was to look online for 5Ks nearby. She bought a planner and started filling in the dates. If there were no runs that weekend, she filled in with a hike.
"A nice surprise was my son and daughter-in-law [Jacob Cochran and Ashlee Wing] joined me. Now he runs with me, and she's pregnant," said Bradford.
All her medals are for finishing, but she has at least five for winning, including the Jingle Bell Run in Tulsa, the last one they did.
"When I look at the medals I think, 'Did I really do that?'" she said.
She said she has improved mentally and physically.
"Before, I had to walk up a hill, now I can run," said Bradford.
"It wasn't always easy. I had to make a commitment to get up at 4:30 a.m. to get to a run sometimes, and not pull the covers back over my head."
They ran in rain, and cold and heat.
"I couldn't give up," she said. "I made some level of commitment I couldn't let go. Lots of times, I've given up on goals before, but couldn't this one."
Jan. 1 is the New Year's Day Chilly 5K in Joplin, and the Bradfords will be there, keeping the resolution as part of investing in themselves.
