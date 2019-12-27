The holidays come bearing gifts for most, but not all of those gifts come from stores. Even the ones that do, may hold special meaning or just be for fun. Many well-known folks in Cherokee County received gifts that couldn't be put in boxes or replaced.
Tiffany Rozell, Cherokee County Election Board secretary, said her favorite thing she got wasn't a thing; it's time with loved ones.
"My 10 year old and husband have set a schedule for me to get to spend one-on-one time with everyone in my immediate family to do whatever we enjoy doing together," she said. "I get a day alone with each of my three kids, a day with just my husband, and a day to myself. It's the most perfect gift."
Others chose to enjoy the unseasonably warm weather and explore what the county offers.
BJ Baker, trial attorney, spent time with his family on the Illinois River.
Melissa Harris, Tahlequah High School teacher and former director of Tour Tahlequah, was in a similar state of mind.
"The best gifts are beautiful days and places in our backyard, like the J.T. Nickel Family Nature and Wildlife Preserve and Bathtub Rocks," said Harris.
Kevin Stretch, NEOK Fencing instructor, said his best gift was given by family.
"I received the greatest gift: an opportunity to be, not only accepted and trusted, but also loved by a family that was virtually unknown to me a few years ago," he said.
While Deb Proctor did get surprised by her sons, Derek & Dustin Geasland, with a new smart 65-inch 4K TV and stand, she is most thankful for the time she's gotten to spend with her grandchildren.
"The greatest gift is celebrating love and Christmas day/night with grands Grayson, Lawson, Kinsey and Paxson in a downtown Fort Worth hotel," said Proctor. "We went walking around Sundance Square looking at lights, had hot chocolate, played games, went swimming and got in the hot tub - enjoying every moment together."
Proctor also said it was a gift that her Boston terrier GBeau was released from a veterinarian hospital two days before Christmas.
The holidays can bring memories of loved ones who have passed away, but the memories of them can be passed on.
"My kids, Evan, Daisy, and Sawyer Teague, really enjoyed pillows made from their Papa Claudie's shirts. He passed away this summer so the pillows were very special," said Shasta Teague. "They were made locally by some friends of ours who have a small business in Hulbert called Candikay's Embroidery. The patch was personalized with his name."
Laura Kuester, Help In Crisis executive director, received a similar special gift.
"My dad passed away suddenly eight years ago. This year, my mom gave me a quilt she had made with his old shirts, and his Bible. I had given him the Bible in 1997 as a gift," she said. "These are treasured gifts to me."
One popular gift for area people came in the form of a board game: Tahlequah-Opoly, which is a localized version of Monopoly and was available at Walmart.
"Getting Tahlequah-Opoly was fun because the game actually had places everyone in the family had been," said Michelle Newton, Tahlequah Public Library youth services coordinator. "It was funny to ask my sister if she would trade Downing Street for the police department and $200. Or to hear my brother-in-law ask to trade the Illinois River for NSU. We had lots of laughs during that game."
Cathy Cott and family received the game, too.
"We had a lot of laughs discussing changes and additions to it, and we haven't even played it yet! Come on, no Joe's Red Barn?" said Cott. "We're going to design custom game tokens, too, and have them 3-D printed at the library. No tiger cookie? We'll fix that."
