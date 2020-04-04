Like television watching, book reading is a great way to spend time at home during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Some books selected in the comments section of “What are you reading these days?” on the Tahlequah Daily Press Facebook page include: "The Stand," by Stephen King; "The Wheel of Time," a series of high fantasy novels by James Oliver Rigney; "The Client," by John Grisham; "Texas Flood: The Inside Story of Stevie Ray Vaughan"; "The Rosie Project," by Graeme Simsion; "Earth Abides," a post-apocalyptic science fiction novel by George R. Stewart; "The Great Alone," by Kristin Hannah; "The Witcher," a fantasy series of novels by Andrzej Sapkowski; "Sold on a Monday,: a novel by Kristina McMorris; and "Where the Crawdads Sing," by Delia Owens.
Nonfiction books concerning pandemics are "The Great Influenza," by John M. Barry; "China Syndrome," by Karl Taro Greenfeld; "The Hot Zone," by Richard Preston; "The American Plague," by Molly Caldwell Crosby" and "The Flu," by Gina Kolata. Fiction titles on pandemics include "The Stand"; "Station Eleven," by Emily St. John Mandel; "The Plague" by Albert Camus; "The Andromeda Strain," by Michael Crichton; and "The Child Garden," by Geoff Ryman.
Current HBO miniseries, "The Plot Against America," is based on Philip Roth’s 2004 novel. Stephen King’s "The Outsider" is another current HBO miniseries.
Some current bestsellers at Barnes & Noble are "Untamed," by Glennon Doyle"; "A Woman of No Importance: The Untold Story of the American Spy Who Helped Win World War II," by Sonia Purnell"; "Little Fires Everywhere," Celeste Ng; "The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz," by Erik Larson; and "The Bookwanderers," by Anna James and Paola Escobar.
Read more
For more on what local residents are reading these days, go to www.facebook.com/tdpress and scroll down to the question about books, which was posted April 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.