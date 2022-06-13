Northeastern State University has announced that 660 students met the criteria to be named to the Dean's Honor Roll for the spring 2022 semester.
To be eligible, students must have completed at least 12 hours of undergraduate classes with a 3.5 grade point average, with no grades below a B. Area students named to the spring 2022 Dean's Honor Roll include:
Fort Gibson: MaKayla Baldridge, Geral Brown, Cade Clinkenbeard, Reagan Ford, Ruben Gildenhuys, Joshua Griffin, Amber Hernandez, Christopher Huggins, Baleigh James, Chandler Ladd, Brodee Rosson, Danielle Tice and Jessica Wilson.
Hulbert: Christina Bowlin, Baylee Hare, Hallie Haws, Alexis Sierra and Cassandra Swaringim.
Kansas: Sara Blair, Zayda Kingfisher and Tristen Sykes.
Locust Grove: Colin Adams, Savanna Boudreaux, Hayley Goodman, Ashley Livingston, Mariah Mike, Brooklyn Neff, Nathan Neff, Grant Rogers, Gracie Sanford, Marshall Vance and Madison Vaughn.
Park Hill: Kenneth Brown, Jennifer Champlain, Laney Cully, David Huffman and Madilyn Weir.
Stilwell: Plizia Bishop, Cobie Bunch, Kenley Campbell, Kallie Chewey, Chloe Cooper, Trent Fourkiller, Natalie Gaches, Audra Gregory, Payton Holloway, Kiana Hooper, Jessica Jarvis, Chandra Ketcher, Perla Lopez-Castillo, Chelsey Rock, Troy Snook-Purvis, Jaqueline Solis Ponce and Jacie Yell.
Tahlequah: Iman Ali, Elise Averitt, Braydin Ballard, Michelle Barnfield, Michael Booth, Kassandra Bowin, Ty Brant, Raya Brotherton, Brooklynn Bruner, Daniel Burton, Mason Bush, Chiara Carnelutti, Ally Chambers, Elizabeth Chanate, Emilee Chavez, Keyaira Clark, Amanda Collins, Ryleah Collins, Lisa Cook, Dylan Copeland, Ferris Copeland, Seth Culver, Alexander Curtis, Makiya Deerinwater, Desire Edwards, Adriana Esquibel, Katie Ferguson, Elizabeth Fieldgrove, Taylor Fleming, Morgan Foshee, Noah Franks, William French, Lindsey Freymuth, Skylar Glass, Maggie Glory, Brayden Haddock, Leslie Hall, Ashtyn Hamby, Marin Harp, Myka Heimbach, Kaya Heist, Kynli Heist, Kaitlyn Hughey, Mattie Hurlburt, Hannah Hutson, Belinda Jayaprakash, Cody Jeanes, Chaz Jimerson, Danica Johnson, David Johnson, Mariah Kimble, Niklas Kirhoff, Luan Lamas, America Landeros, Hannah Langston, Caitlin Lee, Zhiyan Lou, Baylee Lynn, Giani Mascarel, Liam McAlpin, Jessalyn McCarter, Alisha Moldakhmetova, Bobby Morton, Allyson Neep, Mason Pack, Patrycja Pawlata, Bridgett Puckett, Saray Ramirez Esquivel, Katherine Retherford, Whitney Roach, Irene Romero Redondo, Djamilya Samatova, Selena Sanchez, Hannah Scaff, Blair Scroggins, Sierra Seabolt, Flynn Semmerling, Claire Settle, Elide Sierra, Mikel Smith, Jayce Stimson, Tessalonia Talo, Dustin Towie, Derrick Vann, Angel Vazquez, Danelle Walker, Longfei Wang, Brayden Ward, Cassidy Watkins, Caleb Welch, Melissa Whitekiller, Rebecca Wilkerson, Caleb Wilmoth, Kaitlyn Wofford, Quan Yan and Patricia Yandell.
Watts: Casey Ames and Roman James.
Westville: Holly Fritch, Allison Grooms, Sahvanna Mendoza, Rheeanna Mendoza, Timberlyn Snyder, Caleb Swank and Josie Wilkie.
