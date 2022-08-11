Locals suggest uses for old Reasor's space

City leaders say there is hope for the old Reasor's building despite a recent vote that denied a rezoning ordinance to accommodate a local business.
The Tahlequah City Council unanimously denied the zoning change during an Aug. 1 meeting, meaning a local business, 4G Service & Supply Inc., wouldn't be moving to 200 W. Choctaw St.
The property is zoned Local Commercial District (C-1) and the requested zoning change for the welding supply store, General Commercial District (C-2), fell in line with the city's Comprehensive Plan since the zone allows for "mixed use."
City Planning and Development Director Taylor Tannehill said there is a tiered level of commercial when it comes to Tahlequah's zoning and C-1 is the lowest intensity The welding supply store wasn't specifically identified in the code.
"So when you don't have a specific use identified, you have to find either definitions of the existing uses or look at the code and determine where does this use fall into; C-1, C-2, or C-3," Tannehill said.
Residents brought up concerns about the impact on the area's historic character, safety, and uses allowed within the zoning district, given that it would have been in close proximity to both the French-Parks House and the Thompson House. Business owners and those in support of the change focused on how the business has brought in sales tax revenue for over 50 years.
Mayor Sue Catron addressed the issue of protecting residents while supporting the local economy in her Aug. 4 Daily Press column.
She stated "great" questions were asked during the City Council meeting; If the property is important to the community, How does one influence the development of future use with a repeat of the conflict; How to really support businesses within the city; and Does the city's zoning codes do enough to protect both businesses and residential property.
"There are no fast, one-size-fits-all answers. However, in relation to that first question, there might be a solution for consideration," Catron stated.
Catron said she can remember three "if-only" dreams and how members of the art community wanted a creation space wherein woodworking and quilting tools are available to the public.
"They envision teaching opportunities and a way for individuals to experiment with an interest before investing in necessary tools," Catron said.
Another possible proposition would be for community theater folks who are looking for a permanent space for their sets and costumes.
The Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce and the Tahlequah Regional Development Authority expressed interest in having a business "incubator" space.
TACC CEO-President Nathan Reed said that alluded to the Business Resource Center and the space would have an incubator and co-working areas for local businesses.
"I have not looked into properties yet as this is still something we are trying to find funding for currently. We believe this would become the location businesses could go to in this community and area for support in starting their business as well as growing their businesses," Reed said.
The mayor said there is open space on the bottom floor of the structure and several offices on the second.
"Structurally, the building is sound and there's ample parking. Money is the hang-up for all three of these groups," Catron said.
Given that the city has federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to be used toward economic development, Catron said those three proposals could produce enough revenue to operate and repay the city for the building over time.
"It's a thought, and worth much more conversation. Maybe it's possible to protect residents and support economic growth simultaneously," she said.
The property is listed through Century 21 Wright Real Estate.
