Cars lined up on the west side of town to drop off their junk at Tahlequah Solid Waste Services on Saturday, April 16, as Cherokee County residents took advantage of Free Dump Day.
Traditionally held once a year, the event brought in hundreds. The purpose is to serve the Tahlequah-area community and do something positive for the environment. While many are willing to show up to properly dispose of their waste and chemicals any time of year, for many, without Free Dump Day, substances are more likely to be tossed into creeks or on the side of the road.
Free Dump Day coincides with similar events in Moody, Keys, and Hulbert. The Tahlequah site accepted trash from any Cherokee County resident, but having Free Dump Days coinciding with other projects in the community alleviates pressure for any given site.
“The last couple of years, we’ve been doing two a year, but right now with COVID and people being uncomfortable, the best way to do it is once a year. If we do two a year, what’s going to happen is, people are going to stockpile and we’ll get close to our max,” said Chris Armstrong, Solid Waste superintendent.
He said if the city holds its own Free Dump Day, Solid Waste Services may require proof of residency before citizens can take part because the event is so popular.
Before the pandemic, 750 people would show up. Tires are the most popular drop-off items, but the city also receives a lot of stoves, washers, dryers, microwaves, rusted metal, boards, wood, paint, and oil.
“We do have a tire permit, so we collect tires every day, but this is where the bulk comes from – especially from the county people, who may not be aware that we have a permit. They just stockpile it and bring it to us in one day,” said Armstrong.
Mike Routson, Hulbert resident, came to Free Dump Day to drop off oil and paint. He recently purchased property and was surprised by some of the chemicals the previous owner had left behind. He believes it is important to be a good steward of the land and dispose of chemicals properly.
“Taking care of garbage is a reflection of the character of the people,” he said.
Solid Waste Services has contracted with Rineco Chemical Industries of Benton, Arkansas, to dispose of liquids.
“Rineco Heritage is one of the biggest chemical and liquid chemical companies that properly disposes of them. They will filter that stuff out, clean it up, and get it out. A lot of people will use smaller companies, and they don’t properly dispose of things, but Rineco supplies the manifest, and where it’s going, and they use their sister companies to properly ship it off,” said Armstrong.
City leaders – including Larry Blackman, Solid Waste foreman – believe that Free Dump Day benefits everyone in the community, and more.
“Free Dump Day isn’t just good for everybody; it is good for the environment. Everything is done away with properly, rather than having people just throw their stuff on the side of the road. They are able to bring it here. That benefits everyone, and it benefits the world, and everyone in our community,” said Blackman.
The facility maintains a 500-gallon tank that Solid Waste Services uses on a daily basis to store used oil. It is available for use not just on Free Dump Day. Many in the community stockpile their oil and bring it at that time, but Armstrong said that they can use it whenever they want.
“A lot of people forget that we do that on a day-to-day basis, so they just wait for today and just bring it to use,” said Armstrong.
The facility provides these kinds of services to keep the area clean, and to lessen the carbon footprint.
“We are keeping the creeks clean, and we are keeping the highways clean, and we are making it better for our kids, my kids, and everybody’s future. If we do our job now, it’s less that they have to worry about,” said Armstrong.
The event was made possible because 22 workers came out on their day off as a labor of goodwill.
“I have guys who drive trucks, I have guys who collect, I have a scale house attendant, I have a secretary, I have a foreman – and all these guys come in on their day off, and we help get this stuff done. They come in, and help them move it off their truck. We back people's trailers up. It would be easy for us to say this is a free event, and you should do it by yourselves, but my guys are getting in there. They are helping them load it properly, instead of free range and chaos,” said Armstrong.
Routson observed that workers acted with respect and courtesy.
“And I wanted to tell them that they do a great job,” he said.
