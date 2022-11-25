Locals talk turkey, offer suggestions for leftover food

Local residents and an Extension educator are sharing tips on what do with leftover food from the Thanksgiving dinner, after the big day has come and gone.
Heather Winn, Cherokee County OSU Extension Office Family and Consumer Science educator, said "Taste of Home" is a trusted source and website she looks to for recipes and more.
"They have 53 recipes for leftovers, and the recipes look great," said Winn.
In this category, Taste of Home offers recipes for everything from turkey chili to cranberry sweet-and-sour pork.
"I particularly plan to try the TLC recipe this yea: Thanksgiving Leftover Casserole. You can make sandwiches, turkey pot pie, turkey tetrazzini, etc," said Winn. "Recipes that call for chicken, use turkey."
Members of the What's Happening in Tahlequah Facebook group were asked on Nov. 19. for suggestions on what to do with leftover turkey.
Chrissi Nimmo said she typically makes turkey pot pie the day after with leftovers, using mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, gravy, and more.
Lola Hill also suggested turkey pot pie.
A couple respondents, like Sylvia Nofire Holmes, suggested making a turkey soup, and Malesha Thomas had a similar idea.
"I make chicken tortilla soup but use turkey instead of chicken," said Thomas.
Judy Johnson said turkey and dumplings -- a play on the Southern classic chicken and dumplings soup -- is good for leftovers.
There are some guidelines on keeping leftover turkey safe to eat.
"The USDA recommends using cooked turkey within three to four days, kept refrigerated at 40 degrees Fahrenheit or less," said Winn. "Refrigeration slows but does not stop bacterial growth."
Winn said leftovers should never be let to sit at room temperature, as pathogenic bacteria can grow rapidly in the "danger zone," the temperature range between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit.
"Because they do not generally affect the taste, smell, or appearance of a food, one cannot tell a pathogen is present. USDA recommends four steps to food safety -- clean, separate, cook, and chill -- to prevent food spoilage and reduce your risk of food borne illness," said Winn.
Winn said turkey leftovers can also be frozen and recommends doing so off the bone for "optimum flavor"
"Go ahead and eat it within two months," she said. "Be sure to package in freezer bags or containers."
For other holiday dinner leftovers, Winn said that as long as the food wasn't left out for more than two hours, it can be refrigerated and eaten within three to four days.
"Remember when reheating turkey, stuffing, or gravy, it needs to be heated to an internal temperature of 165 degrees [Fahrenheit]," said Winn.
