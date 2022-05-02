EDMOND – Local students will join 1,351 graduates at the University of Central Oklahoma during the Spring 2022 Commencement Ceremonies May 6-7, at the Hamilton Field House.
Catherine Gable Couch, of Tahlequah, graduated cum laude and will receive a Bachelor of Fine Art in dance. Susan Elaine Geasland, of Tahlequah, graduated summa cum laude and will receive a Bachelor of Fine Arts in dance. Eric Kenrick, of Tahlequah, graduated cum laude and will receive a Bachelor of Arts in philosophy.
From Fort Gibson, Dyllan Lamar Perkins will receive a Bachelor of Science in biology, and Macy Allene graduated magna cum laude and will receive a Bachelor of Arts in strategic communication.
Aaron Michael Gowens, of Grove, will receive a Master's of Science in athletic training, with honors.
