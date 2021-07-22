Locals trek among world’s wildlife with Tulsa Zoo

Many people admire chinchillas for their thick, lush fur coats.
They probably don’t realize it’s not a good idea for them to get their fur wet. Chinchillas come from the Andes in South America — a chilly area where being wet could be dangerous. So to keep themselves clean, the little animals actually bathe in dirt.
“They can’t get it wet, so they take dust baths to keep the oil off their fur,” said Sarah Varnell, who conducted a Wildlife Trek tour through four buildings at the zoo. A video of the tour is available on the Tahlequah Public Library’s Facebook page.
At the chinchilla exhibit, she pointed to a furry ball, consisting of a mother and baby chinchilla.
“When they cuddle they are really, really tight,” she said.
The chinchillas are an endangered species, one of several whose survival the zoo is trying to ensure through breeding programs. They are in the first of four buildings housing animals from different environments — the tundra, desert, forest and water. Varnell led the trek, pointing out interesting creatures in each building.
The tundra exhibit also contained arctic foxes, including a 15-year-old and his 4-year-old companion.
“They are gray right now because it is summer, but in the winter, they are pearly white,” she said.
The snowy owl looks familiar for a good reason. The owl in the Harry Potter films is a snowy owl.
Among the interesting desert creatures were a pancake turtle, crowned by a flat shell on top, plus iguanas and a common chuckwalla.
“You can see that desert iguana being kind of silly, laying in the sand,” Varnell said.
The Mexican beaded lizard looks like the American version, the gila monster, but is even more monstrous since it’s bigger. Both are venomous.
Mike and Mosley are 3-year-old desert foxes. They hunt nocturnally and can snatch a bird from the air.
“These guys have really big ears because that’s what helps keep them cool on those sunny days in the desert,” Varnell said. “They dig so quietly that you think they are actually sinking in the sand.”
The zoo hopes to acquire a female for the foxes, part of its species survival program.
Nearby, a pair of peccaries – a type of wild hog – strolled through their sandy area.
The forest building also contained a series of caves. Varnell said that unfortunately, there are no bats hanging from the stalagmites for cave visitors to appreciate.
There was also a tawny frogmouth bird from Australia, skilled at camouflage; a 20-foot giant reticulated python; and a creature more common locally, the raccoon.
“We all have had a raccoon encounter. They are known for getting into our dumpsters,” Varnell said.
There’s also a bobcat, one of eastern Oklahoma’s most common predators.
Before getting to the water building, visitors pass an enclosure with five bald eagles. All have been rehabilitated after being injured. They can’t fly, so they can’t be released.
The Asian great toad is a large example, roughly the size of an adult human’s hand. Nearby was an eastern diamondback rattlesnake, and a cottonmouth.
“The cottonmouth is one of the most venomous snakes we have in Oklahoma. They like to stay close to the water,” Varnell said.
During the winter, Komodo dragons can be seen in a nearby enclosure.
The zoo also has an exhibit of seahorses, which are in a breeding program, a tank of anemones, and a golden spotted rabbit fish.
“Everybody loves turtles,” Varnell said. “In here we have spotted turtles and bog turtles. These guys eat a lot of fish.”
She explained there are fish in the exhibit for them to dine on, but they also get a ration of special turtle food daily.
Another unusual creature is the Chinese crocodile lizard from Thailand.
“These are semi-aquatic animals. They get their name because of the ridges they have on their tails, like a crocodile. They are able to remain motionless for hours. They actually can reduce their respiratory rate to permit them to remain motionless for a long time,” Varnell said.
