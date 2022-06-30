Locals urged to be on lookout for SBA scams

The Small Business Administration is urging small business owners across the state to remain vigilant for potential scammers.
The SBA provided help to small businesses in the form of loans, grants, payment assistance, and other programs during the COVID-19 pandemic. But most of the pandemic programs have ended, and SBA says it has returned to its normal loan and disaster programs. The vacuum allows an opportunity for crooks to step in.
The SBA said businesses owners are being contacted by people who promise approval of an SBA loan, but require payment up front, or they’ll offer a high-interest bridge loan.
“SBA does not initiate contact on either 7a or Disaster loans or grants. If you are proactively contacted by someone claiming to be from the SBA, suspect fraud,” SBA said.
The main delivery method for a scammer is by phone, and close to $12 million has been lost in 2021 using that method.
Mail fraud is also a common scheme. High-risk mail includes notices of prizes, sweepstakes winnings, vacations and other valuable offers.
Junie’s Closet Owner Kristy Eubanks said she received a letter in the mail and email communication, promising relief.
“I have not had any communication, since it is not a program that I currently feel a need for,” she said.
People fall victim to scammers all the time, and a police report should be filed if personal information has been given out, money is stolen out of a bank accounts or if the victim is being threatened.
“If a business does fall prey to a scam, they always need to call and report it to the police so we can help disseminate the information of ongoing scams to as many people and businesses as possible,” said Tahlequah Police Capt. Randy Tanner.
Drew Felts, owner of Felts Shoes, said he hasn't heard anything about the issue pertaining to SBA, and he’s never had a “company” try to scam him or his business.
Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce CEO-President Nathan Reed said he hasn’t been contacted by any local business owners who are experiencing this scam.
Phishing is widespread scheme wherein a scammer impersonates businesses or a people to trick them into giving out personal information. The scammer may use fraudulent texts, emails, or websites. Among the more common are email come-ons purportedly from Chase Bank. Usually in such cases, the casual or grammatically correct language used in the email is a sign of fraud.
The SBA advises people to look out for phishing attacks/scams using the SBA logo, as that may be an attempt to obtain one’s personally identifiable information to obtain banking accounts, or install ransomeware to their computer.
“Any email communication from SBA will come from accounts ending with sba.gov,” the SBA said.
On June 29, a Georgia man was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison for a COVID relief money scam. According to reports, Curtis Porch and his wife, Dereen, were indicted by a federal jury on charges of wire fraud and theft of government property related to the CARES Act.
The pair stole or converted $364,000 from the SBA. Dereen was sentenced to a year and nine months two weeks ago. Curtis was ordered to pay $133,000 to the SBA, and $152,000 to the Muscogee County Clerk of Superior Court.
Get help
Anyone who falls victim to SBA fraud can report it to local authorities and online at https://www.sba.gov/aboutsba/oversight-advocacy/office-inspector-general/office-inspector-general-hotline.
