Although taking part in the census is a mandate of the U.S. Constitution, only 54.4 percent of Cherokee County households completed it in 2010.
The census is an opportunity for the government to count the population. According to census.gov, the data is used to determine two things: where more than $675 billion of federal funds go to in communities and states; and the number of seats each state has in the U.S. House of Representatives.
The 2020 census is underway, and community members have three ways to complete it: online, over the phone, or by mailing in the questionnaire.
"In the old days, you would get a packet in the mail. Now you will get a postcard with a code on it. You go online, enter the code, and answer 10 questions. It's that simple," said Shane Ousey, area manager over U.S. Census offices in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Dallas. "You don't even need the code or to wait for the postcard. You can login with name and address."
Many residents may have received letters and even questionnaires in the mail from the Census Bureau, but most correspondences are how-to letters or reminder postcards. They should contain a code 12-character code to be used online.
The census questionnaire went live online March 12, and the website and phone questionnaires will be available until July 31.
"It's not a long window, but long enough for people to respond. They can call and respond on the phone or online," said Ousey. "We really want people to respond online. It's quicker and more accurate."
The data will be tabulated and then presented to the president.
April 1 is considered Census Day because when completing the census, respondents must list the number of people living in the home as of April 1.
Only one person in a household needs to complete the census questions. Ousey said if two people in the same household respond, the database will find the duplication and only one response will be used.
The people who live and sleep at the residence the majority of the year are to be counted. This includes those who may not be related. Children who are part of a joint-custody situation are to be counted only in the home they spend the most nights. If they spend equal time, the children should be counted where they slept on April 1.
College students are to adhere to the residency requirements, as well. Most students spend nine months in the town of their college, either living on campus or off.
"That town is providing services for those students most of the time," said Ousey. "College students are hard to count. They think, 'My parents are doing it,' or they're busy and don't think about doing it."
Even though most schools are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, college students should fill out the census based on their normal living situation, not just where they slept on April 1.
The 10-question census takes less than 10 minutes to complete, according to some community members. Cheryl Leeds said it took her about five minutes, and Michael Hughes said he did it on his phone in five to 10 minutes for his family of four.
Those who wish to respond by phone, can call 844-330-2020 any day of the week, 6 a.m. to 1 a.m.
All households will receive a paper questionnaire if they do not first respond online or by phone.
As of April 1, the national self-response rate was 38.4 percent, and the Oklahoma self-response rate was 34.6 percent. Tahlequah was shown having a self-response rate of 31.3, while Cherokee County was 30.0.
The final 2010 self-response rate for Cherokee County was 54.4 percent, the rate for Oklahoma was 62.3.
Due to the increasing spread of COVID-19, Census Bureau field operations have been suspended for a month. As of now, the hiring of temporary census takers will resume in mid-April. Group counts have also been delayed.
