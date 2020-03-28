The U.S. presidential election is starting to heat up, as former Vice President Joe Biden has taken the lead in the Democratic primary race ahead of Sen. Bernie Sanders - and incumbent President Donald Trump has already secured the GOP nomination.
Although incumbent presidents throughout history have had better records in elections, it's not yet clear who the favorite for the November election is. However, it is apparent most local residents have already determined which way they'll vote.
While many in Tahlequah are registered Democrats, Oklahoma has long remained a predominantly red state. A mixed bag of party affiliations within the area has resulted in a variety of political opinions regarding the 2020 election.
Trump has received much criticism over the course of his presidency, mostly from Democratic pundits and politicians. He became the third president in history to be impeached when the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives approved articles of impeachment on charges of abuse of power and obstruction. The Republican-controlled Senate later acquitted Trump, as neither impeachment article obtained the support of a two-thirds supermajority of senators. This, among other actions, has led some to believe the historically-rare impeachment trial may hurt Trump's chances at the polls. However, others are under the impression his base is more united than ever.
"I think that was more of a unifier of the base than anything," said Justin Kennedy, Cherokee County Young Republicans chair. "From my perspective, it drove a lot of moderates away from the extreme left. People have seen how far [Speaker of the House] Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff, among others, are willing to go just to get the president. They're willing to damage the country and spend millions and millions of dollars on what amounted to a kangaroo court."
The impeachment trial of Trump was highly publicized and many Americans were not in favor Senate leaders' handling of the case. A Senate majority of 51 Republicans voted against allowing subpoenas to call witnesses or documents. And although many Republicans claim the Democrats were grasping at straws and considered the accusations leveled against him bogus, many felt Congress did not act as impartially as it should have.
"[Sen. Mitch] McConnell [indicated] they made up their minds as to how they were going to vote," said Brent Been, history teacher. "My gosh, you get a jury in a federal criminal court, that would never happen. That could cost him some possibly, but I don't think it will have as much of an impact as the outbreak of COVID-19."
The coronavirus and outbreak of COVID-19 has drastically impacted the U.S. and the world, and at this point, there is little certainty of how long the disease will continue and what the makeup of the country's financial status will be once it has been eradicated. Been argued that as Trump watched from the sidelines, while state officials, school superintendents, and sports commissioners took actions to prevent the spread, he should have been more engaged and informative.
"Those are the kinds of things that could make or break a presidency," said Been. "You're talking about the potential for shutdowns of various events, businesses closing, and there's already five million school children affected by this situation. And he's not receiving favorable feedback in terms of how some voters feel he has handled this crisis, with delays and being a little too optimistic with initial reports during the infancy of the outbreak, when all we were talking about was that it was over in China. Then it's brought over here, but at that point in the early stages, he's not telling people to avoid crowded areas."
Media outlets have not backed off of the president as the COVID-19 threat continues. Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease Dr. Anthony Fauci has publicly refuted some of the claims Trump has made related to the virus. Many will admit that speaking with the media is not the president's strong suit, but he did run his campaign on the datum of being a businessman, so many folks believe he's the president to pull American out of the potential economic pitfall.
"Like it or not, Trump's been a pretty effective leader, so far," said Kennedy. "I'm kind of anxious to see how he's going to deal with this economic downturn that's been manufactured by the Democrats and the left-wing media with the coronavirus, but I think he's got a team that's going to handle it. I don't see him dropping the ball on this."
In the midst of the virus outbreak, discussion surrounding the 2020 election has dropped. Some states have postponed their primary contests, but Biden has taken the lead in a Democratic race that began with a few victories for Sanders. While "Bernie-or-Bust" voters have not given up the fight, most political analysts believe Biden will rope in the 1,991 delegates need to win the nomination.
Most local Democrats will vote for whoever goes up against Trump, while the president's supporters are likely to head in droves to the polls. There are some, however, who remain undecided.
Andrea Chaffin, Tahlequah Elks Lodge exalted ruler, said she's happy with what the president has done with trade deals for the cattle industry.
"When you're selling your steers and you're making very minimal money, obviously it's costing more to raise them, keep them, and feed them than what your return on the investment is," she said. "So with the expansion of the trade deals on the beef market to other countries, it should increase the demand for cattle, which could increase the cost when you sell them at the sale barn."
One of her biggest concerns is the division Chaffin sees among Americans. She doesn't particularly affiliate herself with either the right or the left. She is a supporter of guns rights, and also wants the rights of the LGBTQ community protected. She hasn't decided which way she'll vote.
"For me, I like to hear policies, not just one topic," she said. "We can all get bent out of shape about one particular thing, but for me, it's the bigger picture. Let's go all the way around and see what each candidate stands for, and how they're going to implement what they're telling the populous. You can say anything in a campaign, but what are your abilities once your elected to office to make that actually happen?"
Cherokee County voters selected Biden over Sanders during Oklahoma's presidential primary, but Tahlequah has its fair share of Sanders supporters. The candidate's wife, Dr. Jane Sanders, held a rally in town, and Maddox Marcus Cott was in attendance. He thinks Sanders is the candidate who best represents his interests, but will vote for Biden if he wins the nomination.
"At this point, I don't think it's because I agree with [Biden]; I think it's harm reduction," said Cott. "I don't think he's going in enact anything that will further protect people, but I don't think he will do the damage that Trump is doing. Trump is actively repealing things that are trying to make things better. He's doing damage to the environment, doing damage to minority communities, doing damage to Native American burial sites, doing damage to state parks."
As with every presidential candidate, the ability to offer quality health care - in one form or anther - has been touted by this year's slate. Cott firmly believes in Medicare for all, a platform on which Sanders has based much of campaign. Although it looks as if Sanders won't get the chance to activate such an initiative - as president, at least - it remains at the forefront of many voters' minds.
"If you are a human being who is living, you deserve the right to continue living, no matter what your income is," said Cott. "That is core to my political beliefs and also just my beliefs as a person. Things that people die without should not be sold for profit. And what we have now is a predatory insurance system with inflated prices, because they can. Somebody shouldn't die because they can't afford their insulin. Somebody shouldn't let themselves die of cancer, because the treatment would put their family in debt."
One issue Chaffin would like to see a candidate tackle is Social Security, which has been discussed in recent years by politicians and officials who are worried the program will have trouble distributing benefits in future years.
"I don't think it's going to be there whenever I get to the age to draw it," said Chaffin. "They use that basically as a slush fund to go in and just pull money out of whenever they need to fund something. There needs to be a way to lockdown that Social Security, if we're going to require people to pay into it."
In the 1930s, Congress passes legislation that separated investment banking from retail banking. However, President Bill Clinton repealed the Glass Steagall Act in 1999. Sen. Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren have discussed bringing it back. Been would like to see it established and is supportive of candidates who run on making the U.S. more equitable by closing loopholes in the system.
"What that did is it established a firewall between securities banking and commercial banking," said Been. "Without that firewall, there's a tendency for depositors to see their funds being played. That certainly happened in the 1930s. That was created along with the FDIC (Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.) to insure banks, because there were thousands of bank failures during the depression. So that Glass Steagall Act would bring back that firewall between those two types of banking to prevent that type of abuse in the system. Right now we have a rigged economy. We have laws that allow big business to get tax breaks as long as they OK it overseas."
With no sports being played due to the COVID-19 outbreak, fans might want to start placing their bets on this year's 2020 presidential election. It's unclear who the winner will be, but it is clear how some people will punch their ballots.
"I feel like President Trump will take it," said Kennedy. "I don't think it will be a close margin, but I don't think it's going to be the absolute landslide that everybody is saying it's going to be, because there's a lot of people that are going to vote for Biden just because he's a Democrat and much more electable than Bernie Sanders. But we'll just have to see."
