Locating 'MIA' seniors a challenge for TPS officials

The first nine weeks of the school year have passed, and some issues with virtual learning are still circulating at Tahlequah Public Schools.
DeAnn Mashburn, executive director of secondary curriculum, said the semester has been challenging for teachers having to manage traditional, virtual, and blended students.
“I’ve been talking with other districts, and we’re not alone in this,” said Mashburn. “The teachers have been terrific. There is a lot of reaching out.”
One concern was that teachers did not have built-in structures for teachers’ virtual time.
In September, Tahlequah High School had around 460 virtual students. As of the Oct. 20 Board of Education meeting, THS had about 360 virtual students, with 86 doing a blended learning.
Another problem was the educational platform THS and Tahlequah Middle School students had to use at the beginning of the semester. Edmentum was offered by the state education department, but it was not as user-friendly as hoped, and the curriculum proved off-level for many students.
A switch was made from Edmentum to Google Classrooms for all TMS courses and most THS ones. This allowed local educators to control the curriculum. Due to the switch in platforms, adjustments had to be made to some schedules.
“It affected 150 traditional students’ schedules. Some regular classes were collapsed so teachers could do virtual,” said Mashburn. “Edmentum is still used for some electives and credit recovery. With Google, they’re getting our teachers’ instruction and feedback from our teachers.”
Currently, over 30 teachers at THS have virtual classes.
Mashburn said about 20 seniors are “missing in action,” meaning they have not been logging into their computers. The district is trying to locate them.
Administrators are also calling and emailing parents when virtual students fail to complete multiple assignments or are failing classes. While student discipline and family structure add to the success of a virtual student, some are still unsure of how to get to classes or assignments.
An email was sent to TMS parents and students Thursday explaining how to navigate in Google Classrooms to find missing assignments. One TMS parent, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said she had helped her eighth-grader with math problems, only to be notified that he had not submitted any work. The student had been using the wrong program, and therefore was doing work that wasn’t counted.
Tutoring is available for the virtual students. Initially, they had to attend in person during the after-school program, but most teachers are offering to videoconference with the students.
Anita Lightcap, executive director of secondary curriculum, said of the 357 virtual elementary students, around 270 were actively being successful. They are trying to get the rest of the students who were not succeeding to return to the classrooms.
Superintendent Leon Ashlock said that since many students have transitioned from virtual to traditional learning, it's more difficult to social distance in the buildings and classrooms.
“Obviously we want them back so they can be successful, but it makes it a bit harder,” said Ashlock. “We’ve had our fair share of headaches, but I’ve heard of more elsewhere. Everybody’s just pulled together. There’s nowhere else I’d rather be sitting.”
