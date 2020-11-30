HAMILTON, New York – Rachel Maxwell, a member of the Colgate University Class of 2021, has earned the spring 2020 Dean's Award with Distinction.
Maxwell is an educational studies major from Locust Grove, and is a graduate of Locust Grove High School.
Students who receive a term grade point average of 3.6 or higher while completing at least three courses during the spring 2020 semester earn the Dean's Award with Distinction.
