Locust Grove police chief arrested for brawl

The Locust Grove police chief was arrested in Tahlequah over the weekend after video footage showed him involved in an altercation.
On Aug. 7, Grand River Dam Authority Police Officer Keith Fields responded to a report of a fight in progress at Edmondson Access in Tahlequah along the Illinois River.
According to the affidavit, Steven E. Rose was unsteady on his feet, slurred his speech, and exuded a strong odor of alcohol.
“While gathering information, it was found out someone had taken a cellphone video of the fight,” the affidavit said. “Upon watching the video, you can see Rose punch the victim in the back with his fist after an unidentified person attempted to take the victim down into the water.”
Rose was struck multiple times when the victim acted in self-defense.
The report stated that Rose was upset because he was hit four times during the fight, and continued to yell with other law enforcement personnel on the scene.
“Rose was obviously still attempting to cause a disturbance, even though law enforcement was still actively working the scene,” the report said.
Rose is a Cherokee Nation citizen, so he was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked on tribal charges of public intoxication and assault and battery.
Rose has been the police chief of Locust Grove for less than two months after the previous chief, Charles Williams, was arrested and charged for allegedly stealing methamphetamine from the department’s evidence room.
