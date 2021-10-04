Locust Grove resident graduates from Colgate

HAMILTON, New York – Rachel Maxwell of Locust Grove is now a graduate of Colgate University in the Class of 2021.
Maxwell, a graduate of Locust Grove High School, majored in educational studies and minored in environmental studies at Colgate. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree cum laude at Colgate's 200th commencement, which was held in person at Colgate's Andy Kerr Stadium on May 9.
Colgate University is a distinctive, leading university known for its intellectual rigor, world-class professors, campus of stunning beauty, and alumni famously loyal to their alma mater. Colgate offers 56 majors and supports 25 Division I athletic teams on a campus of about 3,000 students in central New York. Learn more at colgate.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.