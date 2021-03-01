Locust Grove senior pages for Senate

OKLAHOMA CITY – Locust Grove High School senior Kaitlyn Stephens has completed a week of service as a page for her grandfather, Sen. Blake Cowboy Stephens, R-Tahlequah, at the state Capitol during the fourth week of session from Feb. 22-25.
Pages serve vital functions during the legislative session. They attend a variety of Senate committee meetings and sit in on daily sessions of the full Senate. Pages also participate in a student mock legislative session called Pageville where they get hands on experience debating issues on the Senate floor.
Kaitlyn is a member of the student council and art club and was a manager for two sports teams. She enjoys volunteering on mission trips and practicing art. She plans to continue her family’s tradition and attend Oklahoma State University.
Stephens is the daughter of Locust Grove residents Sarah and Brandon Daniels.
