A Locust Grove woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash on July 10 in Mayes County.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, Amber Kirby, 27, was driving a 2007 Lexus when she collided with a guardrail and flipped the vehicle.
Kirby was transported to W.W. Hastings Hospital where she was admitted in stable condition with trunk external and leg injuries. Kandell Smith, 24, escaped injury.
According to the report, the cause of the crash was inattention and Kirby's condition appeared to be normal. Kirby and Smith were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.
