Tahlequah voters reelected one city councilor and welcomed another while giving a thumbs-up to the countywide lodging tax during the Feb. 9 Cherokee County Special Election.
According to Cherokee County Election Board Secretary Tiffany Rozell, a total of 47 people voted Thursday, and 72 on Friday, during early voting. Of the city's registered voters, 1,534 live within Ward 1 and 2,294 live in Ward 2. There were 43 absentee by-mail ballots returned.
Ward 1 Council Bree Long won reelection with 81 votes, while Dr. John Uzzo received 36 votes.
Long said she loves Tahlequah and is thankful the voters have given her the opportunity to represent them for another four years.
“The outpouring of support from our community has been overwhelming and greatly appreciated,” said Long. “I cannot thank all of my friends and family enough for their love and support during this campaign. Thank you, Tahlequah!”
Keith Baker defeated Gary Cacy for the Ward 2 City Council position vacated by Dower Combs, who chose not to run again. Baker received 176 votes to Cacy’s 135.
Baker said he’s very passionate about his hometown and would love to give back to his community.
“We’re happy we won, and it was a hard-won contest. We knocked on every door that we could, and we’re glad we pulled it off,” said Baker.
Cacy thanked those who supported him and helped him throughout his campaign.
“I want to thank those who voted for me. I greatly appreciate all of you. I wish the mayor and council luck moving forward, and hope that Tahlequah continues to growth and prosper,” said Cacy.
The countywide lodging tax passed with 607 votes, while 578 voted against it.
The proposed tax constitutes a 4 percent of gross rental receipts, and 25% will be directed to Cherokee County for roadside beautification and litter removal. The other 75% percent will be earmarked for tourism marketing, advertising, and promotion of the lodging, other local businesses and attractions the county has to offer.
Gena McPhail, director of tourism with the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce, thanked those who supported the lodging tax and those who were involved in the process of getting it on the ballot.
“I’d like to thank all of our supporters who believed in the growth of our beautiful county,” said McPhail. “It has taken a lot of hard work and long hours to communicate our cause. Thank you to all of our stakeholders, friends, and city and county members.”
