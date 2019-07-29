OKLAHOMA CITY – The Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency Oversight Committee will hold its first meeting on Tuesday, July 30, at the state Capitol. The meeting will be held in Room 419-C at 3:30 p.m.
The meeting will also be streamed online at www.OKSenate.gov.
The LOFT Oversight Committee includes the following members: State Rep. Kevin Wallace, R-Wellston, co-chair; State Sen. Roger Thompson, Okemah, co-chair; State Rep. Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow; State Rep. Jon Echols, R-Oklahoma City; State Rep. Mike Osburn, R-Edmond; State Rep. Jeff Boatman, R-Tulsa; State Rep. Cyndi Munson, D-Oklahoma City; State Rep. Meloyde Blancett, D-Tulsa; State Sen. Kim David, R-Porter; State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee; State Sen. Frank Simpson, R-Springer; State Sen. Chuck Hall, R-Guthrie; State Sen. Michael Brooks, D-Oklahoma City; and State Sen. Julia Kirt, D-Oklahoma City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.