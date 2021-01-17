OKLAHOMA CITY — The only people who showed up at the Oklahoma Capitol on Sunday afternoon were carrying political flags.
Rob Hooper, 60, of Oklahoma City, stood in front of the state Capitol stairs holding a 24-foot flag pole that bore an American flag and a Donald Trump 2020 campaign flag.
Easily outnumbered by reporters and law enforcement, Hooper said he was there to peacefully protest.
“I thought that if there was going to be one person here, it’s going to be me because I love America,” he said. “I don’t love Republicans or Democrats. I love America. We have to do what works for all of us, and that’s not what politicians are doing these days. They’re doing what’s good for them and their special interests.”
Hooper also said he believes Trump has tried to do what’s best for America during his four years as president.
“The government’s not here to make my life perfect or anyone else’s life perfect,” he said. “It’s here to provide a safe border for the country, to sustain the military, the treasury, the highways, the food supplies, not to intermingle in everyone’s life and make everyone like each other.”
Another man stood on stilts in the middle of the Capitol parking lot dressed as Uncle Sam while waving a Joe Biden-Kamala Harris campaign flag.
One person drove by and shouted “Trump!” as Hooper stood in front of the building for several minutes. Strong winds eventually forced Hooper to lower his flagpole so it wouldn’t injure anyone.
Sunday's event followed a similar small turnout Saturday, when the largest gathering was a dozen or so who showed up for prayer vigil held by an Oklahoma City couple.
Visitors to the Capitol Sunday faced a heightened law enforcement and National Guard presence. Snipers perched on two state buildings surrounding the Capitol. Troopers waited near entrances and frequently patrolled the building.
Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Friday that he had activated more than 75 members of the Oklahoma National Guard to assist local law enforcement should any protests turn violent.
Some people drove by apparently to gawk and inquire curiously if anything was happening.
It wasn’t clear if there were any arrests all weekend, though both Saturday and Sunday appeared peaceful.
A DPS official did not immediately respond to a message left seeking comment Sunday afternoon.
Neighboring states also were quiet, with no reports of protests in Jefferson City, Missouri; and Topeka, Kansas,
Armed protesters did gather at a number of other state Capitols, including in Austin, Texas, but there were no reports of violence. The Texas Department of Public Safety announced the closure of the Texas State Capitol and Capitol Grounds to the public from Saturday through Wednesday.
